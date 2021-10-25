Virginia men's soccer team shuts out Mary Washington

The Virginia men’s soccer team concluded the regular-season portion of its home schedule with a 2-0 victory over Mary Washington on Monday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.
Monday's match with Mary Washington (8-4-3), a Division III program, was a late addition to the Cavaliers' 2021 schedule. The match was officially added to Virginia's schedule last week.
"We had two weeks without a midweek game, so it was an opportunity to get a run in with a different opposition," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said, "and we were able to play some guys that we haven’t been playing much as we get closer to the ACC Tournament.”
One of those players was former Charlottesville High School standout Malcolm Brickhouse, who made his collegiate debut for the Cavaliers. He played all 45 minutes of the second half.
Kome Ubogu and Oliver Gerbig each scored a goal for the Cavaliers (6-7-3), while Jeremy Verley tallied two assists to record his first multi-assist game at Virginia.
UVa applied plenty of pressure early, tallying seven shots in the first 13 minutes of the match. The Cavaliers broke through and got on the scoreboard on a set piece.
On the play, Verley played the ball across to Jesper Moksnes, who tapped it back to Ubogu, who headed it into the far side of the net for the game's opening goal. Moksnes and Verley were both credited with an assist on the goal.
Virginia had a chance to double its lead after Michael Tsicoulias was fouled in the box and had a penalty kick opportunity, but UMW goalkeeper Kenny Kurtz made the save to keep it a 1-0 game.
The Cavaliers were able to add a second goal in the second half when Gerbig headed in a corner kick from Verley for his career goal.
Virginia outshot Mary Washington 20-14 in the match. Holden Brown tallied six saves for the Cavaliers, who earned their third clean sheet of the season.
Virginia closes out the regular season on the road at No. 18 Duke on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We are progressing as a young group," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. "Today was another step in that direction and we will look to carry it to Duke."