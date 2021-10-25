Virginia men's soccer team shuts out Mary Washington

The Virginia men’s soccer team concluded the regular-season portion of its home schedule with a 2-0 victory over Mary Washington on Monday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

Monday's match with Mary Washington (8-4-3), a Division III program, was a late addition to the Cavaliers' 2021 schedule. The match was officially added to Virginia's schedule last week.

"We had two weeks without a midweek game, so it was an opportunity to get a run in with a different opposition," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said, "and we were able to play some guys that we haven’t been playing much as we get closer to the ACC Tournament.”

One of those players was former Charlottesville High School standout Malcolm Brickhouse, who made his collegiate debut for the Cavaliers. He played all 45 minutes of the second half.

Kome Ubogu and Oliver Gerbig each scored a goal for the Cavaliers (6-7-3), while Jeremy Verley tallied two assists to record his first multi-assist game at Virginia.

UVa applied plenty of pressure early, tallying seven shots in the first 13 minutes of the match. The Cavaliers broke through and got on the scoreboard on a set piece.