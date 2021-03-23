Virginia men's soccer team shuts out Central Arkansas

After suffering four one-goal losses in the fall, the Virginia men’s soccer team is finding its groove in the spring.

The Cavaliers defeated Central Arkansas 1-0 on Tuesday evening at Klöckner Stadium. A quick goal gave Virginia (7-5-1, 4-4-1 ACC) the edge, and it never relinquished the lead.

“Today was a good win for us against a very tough Central Arkansas team,” Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch said.

UVa is an impressive 4-1 this spring, and a perfect 4-0 at home.

The early advantage came courtesy of the head of freshman forward Leo Afonso. After a foul on Central Arkansas, sophomore midfielder Jeremy Verley played a ball into the right side of the box. Afonso perfectly placed a header in the lower left portion of the goal to put the Cavaliers up 1-0 in the eighth minute.

The goal was the first of Afonso’s collegiate career.

Virginia took its 1-0 lead into halftime after both sides had a few chances the rest of the half. UVa redshirt freshman goalkeeper Alex Rando turned away the Bears’ scoring opportunities, playing an impressive game in goal while finishing with a career-high six saves.