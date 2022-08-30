Virginia men's soccer team rolls past Rider

Daniel Mangarov made a quite a first impression in his debut with the Virginia men's soccer team, tallying a goal and an assist to lead the Cavaliers to a 4-0 victory over Rider on Monday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Mangarov, a UNC Greensboro transfer, became the first Cavalier to score a goal in his debut since Ank Nibogora tallied a game-winner in Virginia’s opening match of 2021 against Western Michigan.

Mangarov scored the opening goal of the match in the 13th minute on a rebound following a shot from Phil Horton. Just two minutes later, Mangarov helped the Cavaliers double their lead when he put an out-swinging ball from a free kick into the penalty area that found Moritz Kappelsberger, who blasted a header into the top corner for his first goal with the Wahoos.

Virginia continued to pour it on in the 35th minute when Leo Afonso, the team's leading scorer last season, scored his first goal of the 2022 campaign. After receiving a throw-in from Isaiah Byrd, Afonso turned on the ball and fired a perfect strike into the far corner of the goal to make it 3-0.

UVa capped its dominant first half in the final minute when Jeremy Verley rocketed a free kick off the left post to Kome Ubogu, who scored to make it 4-0 Cavaliers at the halftime break.

The Cavaliers reached the four-goal mark in a match for the first time since a 4-1 victory over Clemson in 2018. The defense was equally as impressive. The Cavaliers did not allow a single shot in the first half and goalkeeper Holden Brown earned his first clean sheet of the season while making two saves.

Virginia controlled 60% of possession and outshot the Broncs 8-5.

“It was a great team performance tonight," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. "I’m really happy we were able to put the game to bed in the first half and be able to put lots of people on in the second half and get to play a ton of guys.”

The Cavaliers return to action on Thursday night, when they host in-state foe James Madison as part of a doubleheader with the UVa women's team. The match is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.

"Now we get to focus on Thursday, which will be a really good game,” Gelnovatch said.