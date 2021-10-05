Virginia men's soccer team plays UNC Wilmington to a draw

Wins and losses hardly paint the full picture of Virginia’s season, which is why Gelnovatch remains confident in the future of the program.

The current Cavaliers don’t look like the 2019 team in large part due to the team’s youth. Virginia started seven freshmen Tuesday. No seniors started. Gelnovatch is bullish on the group, even if this season features some growing pains.

“I think the group knows what’s ahead, but it’s frustrating along the way when you’re not getting the wins,” Gelnovatch said.

Tuesday’s result against UNCW (7-3-1, 2-1 CAA) was Virginia’s eighth loss or draw since beginning the season 2-0. The Cavaliers (3-6-2, 0-4 ACC) have only scored multiple goals three times this fall, although they came close Tuesday.

The Seahawks scored first on a breakaway goal in the seventh minute. Omar Aboutaleb found open space in front of the UVa net and finished past a diving Holden Brown. UVa’s goalkeeper held his hands upward, frustrated by the lack of defenders in front of Aboutaleb.

Jacob Evans was credited with the assist, feeding the pass to Aboutaleb into open space on the right side of the box.

It was a good sequence from the Seahawks, and a familiar sight for Virginia.