Virginia men's soccer team gains confidence with clean sheet win over Syracuse

The Virginia men’s soccer team believes its performances this fall outweigh its record.

Despite quality performances with plenty of new faces and underclassmen in the lineup, the Cavaliers entered Friday’s match against Syracuse at 1-2-1 on the season with all four of their games going to overtime.

The Cavaliers had lost heartbreakers to Pittsburgh and Notre Dame in their previous two contests.

They avoided that fate Friday, taking care of the Orange 1-0 in regulation to improve to 2-2-1 on the season.

“That was a pretty big thing for this young group to secure that win as opposed to at Notre Dame and the Pitt game as well, so we’re growing,” head coach George Gelnovatch said.

UVa’s goal came off the foot of Andreas Ueland, who buried the ball in the back of the net in the 71st minute on a penalty kick opportunity.

After a brief discussion and outcry from Virginia following a Syracuse hand ball, the refs awarded the Cavaliers a penalty kick. The Orange players disputed the call, but the Wahoos earned the PK.

Ueland took the kick and delivered the goods.

“I thought it was my turn to step up,” Ueland said.