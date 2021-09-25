Virginia men's soccer team falls to North Carolina

The Virginia men’s soccer team's quest for its first ACC win of the season continues after a 2-0 loss to North Carolina on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

The Cavaliers (2-5-1, 0-3-0 ACC) had several solid scoring chances, but could not find the back of the net against the Tar Heels. Santiago Herrera and Alex Rose each scored for North Carolina (5-2-1, 1-2-0 ACC), which picked up its first conference win of the season.

“We have to stay resilient," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. "When you are in the stretch we are in right now, you have to make sure you don’t let doubt creep in."

The first half was tightly contested, with Virginia taking four shots and UNC taking six.

Freshman Paul Wiese played a ball across to sophomore Leo Afonso, who got a head on it, but his shot went wide. After a corner kick, senior Daniel Wright collected the loose ball to rip a shot off, but UNC’s goalkeeper came up with the save to keep the Hoos off the scoreboard.

Virginia had a corner kick opportunity in the 52nd minute of the second half. On the corner, Wiese sent the ball in and senior Oliver Gerbig took a header that went just right of the net.