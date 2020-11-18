Virginia men's soccer team falls to Clemson in ACC semifinals

The Virginia men’s soccer team saw its fall season conclude in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday night in the ACC Tournament.

Clemson scored the go-ahead goal a penalty kick with a little more than three minutes remaining in regulation and held on for a 2-1 win over the Cavaliers in the ACC semifinals in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Virginia finishes its fall schedule with a record of 3-4-1.

With the game tied at 1-1, a foul was called on Virginia’s Jeremy Verley for his defense of Kimarni Smith in the box. Clemson’s Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador was called on to take the penalty kick attempt, which he converted to give Clemson a 2-1 lead.

Smith gave Clemson an early 1-0 lead with a goal in the 23rd minute. The Tigers held that lead for more than 60 minutes until Virginia’s Axel Gunnarsson scored the equalizer in the 85th minute.

The sophomore striker scored his second goal of the season when he turned and fired a shot from tough angle near the top of the six that deflected off a Tiger defender and went over the head of the goalkeeper.

The Cavaliers’ euphoria was short lived, however. Just two minutes later, Fernandez-Salvador converted the penalty kick to give the Tigers the lead for good.