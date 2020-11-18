Virginia men's soccer team falls to Clemson in ACC semifinals

The Virginia men’s soccer team saw its fall season conclude in heartbreaking fashion on Wednesday night in the ACC Tournament.
Clemson scored the go-ahead goal a penalty kick with a little more than three minutes remaining in regulation and held on for a 2-1 win over the Cavaliers in the ACC semifinals in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Virginia finishes its fall schedule with a record of 3-4-1.
With the game tied at 1-1, a foul was called on Virginia’s Jeremy Verley for his defense of Kimarni Smith in the box. Clemson’s Luis Felipe Fernandez-Salvador was called on to take the penalty kick attempt, which he converted to give Clemson a 2-1 lead.
Smith gave Clemson an early 1-0 lead with a goal in the 23rd minute. The Tigers held that lead for more than 60 minutes until Virginia’s Axel Gunnarsson scored the equalizer in the 85th minute.
The sophomore striker scored his second goal of the season when he turned and fired a shot from tough angle near the top of the six that deflected off a Tiger defender and went over the head of the goalkeeper.
The Cavaliers’ euphoria was short lived, however. Just two minutes later, Fernandez-Salvador converted the penalty kick to give the Tigers the lead for good.
“I felt like we stayed in [our system], Clemson is a good team,” Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. “As the game went on, we were able to string some more passes together and get after them a little bit more. I felt that would lead to some chances in the second half strictly due to the fact that they expended some energy defending us in the first part of the game and ultimately it did. Overall I thought we managed the game well.”
The late frenzy continued a trend of exciting finishes for the Cavaliers this fall. Virginia has scored four goals after the 76th minute, including a 90th minute score by Nick Berghold against Pittsburgh on Oct. 18. On the flip side, the Cavaliers have surrendered four goals after the 86th minute, including two golden goals in extra time.
UVa goalkeeper Colin Shutler made six saves on the 13 Clemson shots he faced. Shutler now has 129 career saves, moving him into 10th place all-time on Virginia’s career saves list.
Despite the tough end to the fall campaign, Gelnovatch felt his team made progress during a difficult season while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There are a lot of positives to take from this fall segment,” said Gelnovatch. “From the beginning of year, I think we made a lot of progress that will help us prepare for the spring championship segment.”
