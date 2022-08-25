 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEN'S SOCCER

Virginia men's soccer team drops season opener to Xavier

The Virginia men's soccer team's season started on a sour note on Thursday night with a 1-0 loss to Xavier at Klöckner Stadium.

Brandon Osterholt broke a scoreless stalemate in the 86th minute when he scored the only goal of the game for the Musketeers, who were picked to finish 11th in the Big East this season.

The loss ended UVa's streak of eight consecutive victories on opening night.

The Cavaliers (0-1-0) were unable to find the back of the net despite outshooting Xavier 19-3. Musketeers goalkeeper Cole Jensen made eight saves to earn a clean sheet and give Xavier a win in John Higgins' debut as head coach. Higgins took over the program after amassing a record of 150-56-29 at Division II Indianapolis.

Thursday's match was physical, with the teams combining for 33 fouls and five yellow cards.

The Cavaliers will return to action Monday when they host Rider at Klöckner Stadium. The match is slated to begin at 7 p.m. and will air on ACC Network Extra.

Xavier 1, Virginia 0

Nonconference matchup

Key player: Brandon Osterholt scored the game's lone goal for Xavier.

