Virginia men's soccer team blanks JMU for second consecutive win

The Virginia men's soccer team got goals from three different players and the defense delivered another clean sheet in a 3-0 win over James Madison on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Leo Afonso, Albin Gashi and Phil Horton each found the back of the net for Virginia (2-1-0), which earned its second consecutive victory.

“I think that was the most complete game we have played this season," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said.

Afonso got the Hoos on the board in the 17th minute with a shot from 18 yards out that beat the keeper for his second goal in as many games. Gashi doubled the lead in the 65th minute with his first collegiate goal. Horton capped the scoring in the 77th minute with his first goal since the 2020 season.

Virginia outshot James Madison 18-6 in the match en route to its second consecutive clean sheet.

“We have continued to be pretty good defensively in terms of giving up shots and shots on goal," Gelnovatch said. "And we are dangerous. We are dangerous and scoring goals, so it was a good day for us. To be honest with you, the clean sheet is a close second to winning games because it starts there.”

The Cavaliers return to action on Monday, when they travel to Washington, D.C. to take on No. 9 Maryland in the Battle for the DMV at Audi Field at 6 p.m.