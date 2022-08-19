Virginia men's soccer preview: With restocked roster, Cavaliers set sights on returning to the NCAA Tournament

This mission is personal for Andreas Ueland.

The Virginia senior defender is the lone remaining starter from the 2019 version of the Cavaliers, who reached the national championship game.

Ueland experienced the triumphs of winning an Atlantic Coast Conference title and a deep run through the NCAA Tournament that season and called his first campaign in the navy and orange ‘a blast.’ Now, as a veteran, he hopes to lead the Hoos back to similar success for the first time since.

Their streak of consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances began in 1981 and lasted 39 years, but they’ve missed out on each of the past two national postseasons.

“I never wanted to leave,” Ueland said. “When I was seeing every starter on the 2019 squad heading out the door, I never thought that maybe I should, too. I’m not that type of guy. I wanted to fight to get back.”

His coach, George Gelnovatch — now entering his 27th season at the helm of the Cavaliers — has been fighting to upgrade the team’s talent level since those departures, too.

“We lose Daryl Dike, Daniel Steedman, Henry Kessler and Joe Bell [to the professional ranks from the 2019 team] right up the spine and three months later COVID hits,” Gelnovatch said. “We can’t recruit. We don’t really have many backups or stockpile guys, because in our sport there’s 9.9 scholarships and it’s not like football or basketball where I’m three-deep in scholarships at every position and I can stockpile guys for that when one leaves another can just step up.

“So, we are finally at a point where I feel we’re back in our rhythm with quality and depth and that dynamic,” Gelnovatch continued. “In fact, we’ve probably over done it in terms of depth.”

He said his biggest problem currently is managing such a large roster. UVa has 35 players listed on its team, and Gelnovatch said the group features a fairly even split between returners like Ueland and junior forward Leo Afonso, who topped the Cavaliers in goals last year, and then newcomers, either immediate-impact transfers or freshmen.

Gelnovatch said they’re currently running three different teams — starters, then what he calls ‘the pinnie team’ or next players in line and then a third or developmental group — through their preseason training sessions. He said UVa used 29 players in a scrimmage this past weekend against Charlotte, and it’s his job to determine how his team best fits together by the time the regular-season slate starts next week.

The Cavaliers open on Aug. 25 at home against Xavier.

“It’s looking like it did back in 2019, to be honest,” Ueland said, “but even with more depth than before. We have a bunch of strikers fighting for a position up top. We’ve got a bunch of center-backs, fullbacks. We have more midfielders than ever. Overall, every position, and every player has to fight for their position, which is really a good thing because it causes us all to be better in practice, and you have to perform to be able to play.”

Gelnovatch said Afonso will likely have more opportunities to score goals than he did last fall, when he tallied eight and was fifth in the ACC for goals per game (0.53). Afonso said he’ll do whatever is necessary to aid the Cavaliers in pursuit of a turnaround season after their 6-9-3 mark a year ago.

Fellow forward Kome Ubogu, a sophomore who had four goals in his first season at UVa last year, is back as well.

“If I score or my teammates score,” Afonso said, “it doesn’t matter to me. I just want to win and I just want to be able to make the tournament like we had in past years. We weren’t able to the past two years.”

Both Ueland and Afonso said Gelnovatch’s transfer additions of junior midfielder Axel Ahlander (James Madison), junior defender Aidan O’Connor (Western Michigan), sophomore midfielder Daniel Mangarov (UNC Greensboro) and fifth-year senior Moritz Kappelsberger (Wisconsin) have brought skill and maturity to the Cavaliers.

Ahlander, O’Connor and Mangarov all played against UVa in games last season, so Gelnovatch said it was easy to recognize those three could work well for his Hoos in 2022.

“And then being able to have [sophomore] Nils [Henry Orywol] back, who was our starting left back last season before getting hurt, is big,” Afonso said. “Those additions have been really good.”

Junior forward Philip Horton is healthy now also after fighting through injuries the past few seasons, according to Gelnovatch, and is in line to potentially make significant contributions. Horton netted two goals in the exhibition against Charlotte. He was a key reserve to Dike on the 2019 team.

“So, it’s a totally different year,” Ueland said. “And I never thought of leaving the team. I never saw a reason to leave and I wanted to stay through it and right now we’ve got a lot of good players, so I’m glad I did and I can’t want to start this season.”

Gelnovatch said he talks about a return to the NCAA Tournament with his staff, but doesn’t have to with his players.

“It’s well understood,” he said, “and to be quite honest, it’s not just the NCAA Tournament. It’s more. I think we recognize that’s the starting point and to be able to compete for championships you have to make the NCAA Tournament. But I think the excitement is we have more than that with this group.”