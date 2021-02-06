Virginia men's lacrosse team tops Towson in season opener

After a back-and-forth first quarter, the No. 5 Virginia men’s lacrosse team used a seven-goal second quarter to take command against Towson on Saturday en route to a 20-11 victory at Klöckner Stadium.

Former St. Anne’s-Belfield standout Connor Shellenberger had a dazzling collegiate debut for the Cavaliers, finishing with four goals and three assists.

Payton Cormier added a career-high six goals and one assist, while graduate transfer Charlie Bertrand notched four goals and two assists in his UVa debut. Bertrand now has registered a point in all 59 games he has played in his college career, good for the longest current streak in the nation.

After Virginia opened the scoring less than a minute into the game on an unassisted Shellenberger goal, Towson used a 4-1 run to take a 4-2 lead with 6:26 left in the first quarter.

“Give Towson a ton of credit. The way they came at us in the first quarter — they scored those four goals and hit three pipes. They were all over us,” Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. “They came to Charlottesville to get a win and they were not intimidated at all. I was really impressed with their team and their coaching staff and how prepared they were.”