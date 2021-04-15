Virginia men's lacrosse team falls to Duke in OT heartbreaker

Thursday night’s long-awaited rematch certainly lived up to its predecessor.

UVA took an early 3-1 lead in the first quarter, getting goals from Bertrand, Aitken and freshman Connor Shellenberger. Duke answered with a 5-0 run, going up 6-3 on a man-up goal by Brennan O’Neill with 12:08 to go before halftime.

The visiting Blue Devils led 7-5 when Virginia coach Lars Tiffany called timeout with 1:10 to go before halftime. Out of the timeout, Bertrand — a graduate transfer from Merrimack — scored his second goal of the half, rushing the cage and beating Duke goalie Mike Adler high as Bertrand tumbled to the ground.

That cut UVa’s deficit to 7-6 and, with 8 seconds left before the break, Laviano nearly scored the equalizer. Instead, his shot missed and he was called for a questionable unsportsmanlike penalty that befuddled Tiffany and let Duke open the second half a man up. UVa was called for four first half penalties, Duke none.

Virginia killed off that penalty over the first 52 seconds of the third quarter, then tied the game 7-7 on a goal by Aitken with 12:58 left in the third quarter.