Virginia men's lacrosse team cruises past Air Force

The No. 8 Virginia men's lacrosse team wasted little time getting its offense going on Saturday against Air Force.
The Cavaliers scored nine goals in the first quarter and opened the game on a 12-1 run as they cruised to a 20-4 victory over the Falcons at Klöckner Stadium.
Former St. Anne's-Belfield star Connor Shellenberger dished four assists during Virginia's nine-goal first quarter. Six different Cavaliers scored goals in the opening stanza, including Peter Garno, who notched his first career hat trick.
UVa continued to roll in the second quarter, adding four more goals to take a 13-2 advantage into halftime. Nine of the Cavaliers' 13 first-half goals were assisted.
“It was really rewarding to see our offense generate a lot of opportunities to score for others," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "We were able to facilitate, starting with Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore. They were dodging, creating, and finding open teammates. That was really great to see, because we haven’t had a lot of assists in recent games. It was really nice to see how Coach [Sean] Kirwan put our team into some dodging angles, and then we just shared the ball more and we moved the ball more, which is important against a goalie like [Braden] Host. That was really critical, to get him moving from pipe to pipe instead of just seeing the ball the entire time.”
Charlie Bertrand scored four goals in the first half, while Matt Moore dished out four assists. Shellenberger scored his only goal of the game at 5:11 in the third quarter on a Bertrand helper to give Virginia a 16-2 lead.
As the Cavaliers emptied the bench in the second half, Patrick McIntosh scored his first two career goals, while Connell Kumar also netted his first collegiate goal in the fourth quarter.
Air Force had its chances, but UVa goalie Alex Rode turned away nine of the 11 shots he saw on goal, including six saves in the first half.
UVa returns to action on Thursday night for a showdown with No. 1 North Carolina at Klöckner Stadium. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.