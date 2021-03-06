Virginia men's lacrosse team cruises past Air Force

“It was really rewarding to see our offense generate a lot of opportunities to score for others," Virginia coach Lars Tiffany said. "We were able to facilitate, starting with Connor Shellenberger and Matt Moore. They were dodging, creating, and finding open teammates. That was really great to see, because we haven’t had a lot of assists in recent games. It was really nice to see how Coach [Sean] Kirwan put our team into some dodging angles, and then we just shared the ball more and we moved the ball more, which is important against a goalie like [Braden] Host. That was really critical, to get him moving from pipe to pipe instead of just seeing the ball the entire time.”