Virginia men's lacrosse team clinches share of ACC title with win over Syracuse

The Virginia men's lacrosse team clinched a share of the ACC championship on Saturday with a 21-15 win over Syracuse at the Carrier Dome.

UVa won its 19th ACC title in program history and second under head coach Lars Tiffany, who also guided the Cavaliers to an ACC Tournament championship in 2019. The ACC is not having a postseason tournament this season.

The Cavaliers (10-3, 5-1 ACC) cranked out 21 goals in the match, tying the mark for the most goals scored by a Syracuse opponent inside the Carrier Dome since its opened in 1980. Virginia scored 20 goals in both meetings against the Orange this season. The Cavaliers defeated the Orange 20-11 at Klöckner Stadium on Feb. 26.

For the second straight game, UVa had 10 players score at least one goal. Jeff Conner (4 goals, 3 assists) and Matt Moore (3 goals, 4 assists) each posted a game-high seven points to lead the Cavaliers.

“Next to me are two warriors and I use that word specifically," Tiffany said as he sat next to Conner and Moore following Saturday's win. "Jeff Conner has really emerged. He’s playing his best lacrosse now. He had an early injury, so he missed about a month of our season. This is what we wanted, and we demand of Jeff to be a true two-way middie. There’s just not that many in the game and he’s a throwback player, where he’s playing defense for us, winning some matchups, part of the slide scheme, but then obviously at the offensive end creating a ton of production.

"And the man to my left, Matt Moore … I use the word ‘warrior’ and it may not speak enough. The volume of what he’s doing right now [by] playing through injury. I think my favorite play of the year so far was that dive on the sidelines to give us an extra possession. And if you noticed, he’s not 100 percent, but he’s selling out there. His warrior mindset transfers to the rest of us. Matt has become an exceptional captain and leader for this program."

Faceoff specialist Petey LaSalla had the fifth multi-goal game of his college career, finishing with two goals. Virginia is 5-0 in games where LaSalla has scored multiple goals.

Matthew Nunes (10-3) earned the win in net for Virginia, while former Cavalier Bobby Gavin (3-7) suffered the loss for the Orange.

Virginia will wrap up the regular season on Thursday when it hosts Lafayette at Klöckner Stadium. Faceooff is set for 6 p.m. on ACC Network.