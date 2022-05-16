Virginia men's golf team in ninth after opening day of NCAA Regional

The Virginia men’s golf team opened play at the New Haven Regional by shooting 3-under 277 at the Yale Golf Course to complete the first round in ninth place.

The top five teams from the 54-hole regional will advance to the NCAA Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. later this month. The Cavaliers were four shots out of fifth place after Monday’s play.

No. 17 Wake Forest and No. 39 North Florida lead the 14-team field at 13-under 267. Georgia Southern is third at 270 and No. 8 Texas Tech a No. 5 North Carolina are tied for fifth at 7-under 273. Illinois (273), Seton Hall (275) and UCF (276) are ahead of Virginia on the leaderboard.

The Cavaliers were led in the first round by junior Pietro Bovari, who shot 3-under 67 to stand in ninth place. Sophomore George Duangmanee is one shot behind him in 15th place at 68. Freshman Deven Patel and sophomore Chris Fosdick are tied for 44th at 1-over 71. Senior Jack Montague rounded out UVa’s scoring with a round of 73.

Both Bovari and Duangmanee played their first nine holes at even par. Bovari finished his round with three thirds on his back nine while Duangmanee also had three birdies and one bogey.

The second round of the tournament begins on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. The Cavaliers will be paired with Seton Hall and UCF. Those teams will tee off starting at 9:20 a.m. from the first tee.