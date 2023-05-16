The No. 16 Virginia men’s golf team remained in third place following the second round of competition at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional at Bear’s Best course.

The Cavaliers shot 14-under 274 on Tuesday for a two-day total of 33-under 543.

Stanford overtook Arizona State at the top of the leaderboard by posting a score of 22-under 266 during the round. The Cardinal stand at 42-under 534, four shots ahead of the Sun Devils.

Following Wednesday’s final round, the top five teams will advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz., May 26-31.

Virginia’s Ben James, the ACC Freshman of the Year, opened his round with three consecutive birdies on the way to shooting 6-under 66. His round featured eight birdies and two bogeys. He is tied for third place at 13-under 131. Stanford’s Ethan Ng and San Francisco’s Matthew Anderson lead the field at 14-under 130.

Virginia’s other second-round scores included a 68 from Deven Patel, a pair of 70s by George Duangmanee and Pietro Bovari and a 78 by Bryan Lee.

Wednesday’s final round starts at 7:30 a.m. Pacific (10:30 a.m. Eastern).