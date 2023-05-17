The Virginia men’s golf team is heading to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2017.

The No. 16 Cavaliers posted a third-place finish at the NCAA Las Vegas Regional on Wednesday to punch their ticket to 30-team national tournament, which will take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The top five teams from six regional sites advance to the NCAA Championships. UVa’s finish was the best ever by a Cavalier team at a regional competition.

Virginia was led by freshman Ben James, who shared medalist honors with San Francisco’s Matthew Anderson. Both players finished at 20-under 196. James shot 7-under 65 during the final round after posting scores of 65 and 66 during the event’s opening two days. James is the first Cavalier golfer to win a NCAA Regional.

James’ final round was bogey free with five birdies and an eagle on the par-5, 17th hole. His score matched the school record he set in UVa’s first tournament of the season. The win was James’ fifth this season.

As a team, Virginia shot 16-under 272 during Wednesday’s final round for a 54-hole total of 49-under 815.

No. 4 Arizona State took first place at 59-under 805, while eighth-ranked Stanford was second at 57-under 807. San Francisco was four shots behind UVa in fourth place.

Virginia’s team score of 49-under 815 was the lowest ever recorded by a Cavalier squad at a regional site. The previous best performance against par was the score of 22-under 842 UVa shot in 2016 to advance to the NCAA Championships. The Cavaliers’ opening-round performance of 19-under 269 at the Bear’s Best Las Vegas course also was a regional best performance.

Virginia’s other final round scores included a 67 by Bryan Lee, 70s from Deven Patel and Pietro Bovari and a 78 by George Duangmanee.

UVa is one of five ACC teams to advance to the NCAA Championships. Also qualifying were Duke, Georgia Tech, North Carolina and Florida State. The Wahoos will be making their 18th appearance at the NCAA Championships. The Cavaliers’ best finish was 10th place in 2017.