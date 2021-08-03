Virginia men's golf team announces 2021-22 schedule

A new event at Birdwood Golf Course highlights the 2021-22 University of Virginia men's golf schedule, which was relesed on Tuesday.
The Cavaliers will compete in 10 regular-season team events and host the inaugural Lewis Chitengwa Memorial at Birdwood Golf Course on April 11-12 to wrap up the regular season.
The new event will honor Chitengwa, a former Cavalier standout who lettered at UVa from 1995 to 1998. Chitengwa was a two-time All-American at Virginia (1995, 1996) and earned All-ACC honors in 1995 when he was named the league’s rookie of the year.
He finished seventh at the 1996 NCAA Championships, at the time the best finish by a UVa golfer in 50 years. During his four-year career, Chitengwa won two tournaments and recorded 17 top-10 finishes.
Chitengwa turned professional in 1998 and played on the Tear Drop, Buy.com and Canadian Tours in addition to competing at the PGA’s St. Jude Memphis Classic. At the age of 26, he died as a result of meningitis. At the time, Chitengwa was competing in the Canadian Tour’s Edmonton Open. In 2015, he was recognized posthumously for his immense contribution to golf by being inducted into Mercedes-Benz Southern African Golf Hall of Fame.
“We are proud to announce the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial tournament and to honor his golfing legacy,” Virginia men's golf coach Bowen Sargent said in a release. “The event in April will be the first major men’s competition on the redesigned Davis Love course at Birdwood. To have the tournament honor Lewis and all that he did for our sport will make for a very special event.”
The tournament will be UVa’s first men’s home golf event since the final Cavalier Classic was played at Birdwood in April of 2011.
Virginia's fall season will begin next month and include four events. The Wahoos open the season Sept. 20 at the two-day Scenic City Collegiate at the Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tenn. UVa then heads to to New York for the Hamptons Intercollegiate at Maidstone Club in East Hampton, N.Y. on Oct. 4-5.
On Oct. 22-24, the Cavaliers travel to the Golf Club of Georgia Invitational in Alpharetta, Ga., then wrap up the fall season with an appearance at the Daniel Island Invitational in Charleston, S.C. on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
A group of individual UVa players will open spring play Jan. 30-31 at the Georgia Southern Invitational. The Cavaliers' first spring team event is the Camp Creek Invitational in Panama City Beach, Fla., on Feb. 20-22.
Virginia plays at the Cleveland Palmetto Invitational on March 7-8 in Aiken, S.C. to start Spring Break week. From there, the team heads to the General Hackler in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on March 14-15.
The Linger Longer Invitational is set for March 25-27 at Reynolds Plantation’s Great Waters course in Greensboro, Ga. Virginia then plays at the Mason Rudolph Championships on April 1-3 at the Vanderbilt Legends Course in Nashville, Tenn.
Virginia wraps up the regular season with the Lewis Chitengwa Memorial before heading to the ACC Championships, which will take place April 22-25 in Panama City Beach, Fla., at Sharks Tooth Golf Club.
NCAA Regional play is scheduled for May 17-19 with competition set to be hosted by Yale, Texas A&M, Florida Atlantic, Pacific, Alabama and Ohio State. The NCAA Championships return to Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz. The national championship tournament is scheduled for May 27-June 1.