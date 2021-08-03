Virginia men's golf team announces 2021-22 schedule

A new event at Birdwood Golf Course highlights the 2021-22 University of Virginia men's golf schedule, which was relesed on Tuesday.

The Cavaliers will compete in 10 regular-season team events and host the inaugural Lewis Chitengwa Memorial at Birdwood Golf Course on April 11-12 to wrap up the regular season.

The new event will honor Chitengwa, a former Cavalier standout who lettered at UVa from 1995 to 1998. Chitengwa was a two-time All-American at Virginia (1995, 1996) and earned All-ACC honors in 1995 when he was named the league’s rookie of the year.

He finished seventh at the 1996 NCAA Championships, at the time the best finish by a UVa golfer in 50 years. During his four-year career, Chitengwa won two tournaments and recorded 17 top-10 finishes.

Chitengwa turned professional in 1998 and played on the Tear Drop, Buy.com and Canadian Tours in addition to competing at the PGA’s St. Jude Memphis Classic. At the age of 26, he died as a result of meningitis. At the time, Chitengwa was competing in the Canadian Tour’s Edmonton Open. In 2015, he was recognized posthumously for his immense contribution to golf by being inducted into Mercedes-Benz Southern African Golf Hall of Fame.