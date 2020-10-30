Virginia men's cross country team finishes fourth at ACC Championships

The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams finished fourth and seventh, respectively, at the ACC Championships on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Four Cavaliers earned All-ACC honors. Graduate student Randy Neish earned his second All-ACC cross country honor, while seniors Rohann Asfaw and Harry Monroe each captured their first all-conference accolade.
Senior Hannah Moran earned her first All-ACC cross country honor at the meet, pacing the Cavaliers with an 18th-place finish.
Virginia placed fourth in the men’s 8k race with 92 points. No. 6 Notre Dame topped the competition, scoring 40 points to win the event for the second time in three years. No. 21 N.C. State finished second with 54 points and Wake Forest finished third with 86 points.
The Cavaliers placed three runners inside of the top 13, with Asfaw earning a fourth-place finish to lead the way.
No. 4 N.C. State won its fifth consecutive women’s ACC title with a score of 47. No. 25 Georgia Tech was second with 99 points, while No. 21 Florida State placed third with 109 points. The Cavaliers scored 205 points to take seventh.
In the men's race, Asfaw completed the 8k course in a time of 23:15.0, a career-best run by more than 17 seconds. Neish crossed the finish line moments later with a career-best time of 23:28.8 for eighth place to record his highest finish at the conference championships. Monroe also recorded a career-best time, completing the course in 23:33.3 to finish 13th.
Virginia also recorded points from freshman Wes Porter and Justin Diehl. Porter ran a season-best time of 23:45.3 to place 23rd, while Diehl finished 45th in 24:13.8.
Moran’s career-best time of 20:39.4 led the UVa women on the 6k course. Senior Kiera Bothwell was the second Cavalier to finish, crossing the line in 33rd with a career-best run of 20:58.5.
Graduate student Michaela Meyer placed 47th with a time of 21:13.4, while junior Abbey Green finished 52nd with a time of 21:22.4. Senior Gabriella Karas concluded Virginia’s scoring runners, finishing with a time of 21:34.6 for 61st place.
“The watchword for the entire program is improvement,” Virginia director of track & field and cross country/associate athletics director of administration Vin Lananna said. “Three guys in the top 13, which is fantastic. Twenty-five points in the three. I think it’s a good example of a team that is on the improved mark. The women were piles ahead of last year. The women ran tough throughout the race and as we continue to improve, we’ll see next year will be a completely different story.”
The ACC Championships conclude the fall season for the Cavaliers, who will wait for selections to be made by the NCAA for the national championships, which will be held in Stillwater, Okla., on March 15, 2021.
