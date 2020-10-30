Virginia men's cross country team finishes fourth at ACC Championships

The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams finished fourth and seventh, respectively, at the ACC Championships on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.

Four Cavaliers earned All-ACC honors. Graduate student Randy Neish earned his second All-ACC cross country honor, while seniors Rohann Asfaw and Harry Monroe each captured their first all-conference accolade.

Senior Hannah Moran earned her first All-ACC cross country honor at the meet, pacing the Cavaliers with an 18th-place finish.

Virginia placed fourth in the men’s 8k race with 92 points. No. 6 Notre Dame topped the competition, scoring 40 points to win the event for the second time in three years. No. 21 N.C. State finished second with 54 points and Wake Forest finished third with 86 points.

The Cavaliers placed three runners inside of the top 13, with Asfaw earning a fourth-place finish to lead the way.

No. 4 N.C. State won its fifth consecutive women’s ACC title with a score of 47. No. 25 Georgia Tech was second with 99 points, while No. 21 Florida State placed third with 109 points. The Cavaliers scored 205 points to take seventh.