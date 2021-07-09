Virginia men's basketball team's nonconference schedule released

The Virginia men's basketball team released its 10-game nonconference schedule for the upcoming season on Friday.

The Cavaliers' nonconference slate features six home games that includes matchups with several regional opponents, a November trip to New Jersey for the Legends Classic and highly anticipated matchups with Iowa and Houston.

UVa kicks off its nonconference schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Navy at John Paul Jones Arena. The Midshipmen are coming off a solid 2020-21 season that saw them go 15-3 and earn the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League Tournament. The Cavaliers then host Radford, which will be led by new head coach Darris Nichols, on Nov. 12.

Virginia hits the road for a high-profile matchup with Houston, which is coming off one of the best seasons in school history. The Cougars went 28-4, won the American Athletic Conference title and reached the Final Four for the sixth time in program history during the 2020-21 season.

The Wahoos return home for a matchup with Coppin State on Nov. 19 before heading to Newark, N.J. for the Legends Classic, which will be held Nov. 22-23 at the Prudential Center. Matchups for the four-team event, which also includes Georgia, Providence and Northwestern, will be announced at a later date.