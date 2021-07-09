Virginia men's basketball team's nonconference schedule released

The Virginia men's basketball team released its 10-game nonconference schedule for the upcoming season on Friday.
The Cavaliers' nonconference slate features six home games that includes matchups with several regional opponents, a November trip to New Jersey for the Legends Classic and highly anticipated matchups with Iowa and Houston.
UVa kicks off its nonconference schedule on Tuesday, Nov. 9 against Navy at John Paul Jones Arena. The Midshipmen are coming off a solid 2020-21 season that saw them go 15-3 and earn the No. 1 seed in the Patriot League Tournament. The Cavaliers then host Radford, which will be led by new head coach Darris Nichols, on Nov. 12.
Virginia hits the road for a high-profile matchup with Houston, which is coming off one of the best seasons in school history. The Cougars went 28-4, won the American Athletic Conference title and reached the Final Four for the sixth time in program history during the 2020-21 season.
The Wahoos return home for a matchup with Coppin State on Nov. 19 before heading to Newark, N.J. for the Legends Classic, which will be held Nov. 22-23 at the Prudential Center. Matchups for the four-team event, which also includes Georgia, Providence and Northwestern, will be announced at a later date.
UVa plays host to Lehigh on Nov. 26, then welcomes Iowa to JPJ Arena on Nov. 29 for an Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchup. The Hawkeyes lost star center Luka Garza to graduation, but do return several veteran players from last year's NCAA Tournament team, including guard Jordan Bohannan.
The Wahoos head over the mountain on Dec. 7 for a road matchup with James Madison. The Dukes, who won the 2020-21 Colonial Athletic Association regular season championship, recently opened the Atlantic Union Bank Center, a state-of-the-art 8,500-seat arena on the school's Harrisonburg campus.
UVa will close out its nonconference schedule against Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 18 at JPJ Arena.
The Cavaliers' 2021-22 schedule also will include 20 ACC games. Virginia's conference slate features home-and-home matchups with Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech, home games against Boston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest and road contests at North Carolina, N.C. State, Notre Dame and Syracuse.
Dates, times and TV designations for Virginia's conference games will be announced at a later date.
The nonconference games will provide a first look at the Cavaliers' retooled roster.
After winning the ACC regular season championship in 2020-21, Virginia must replace veteran forwards Jay Huff and Sam Hauser, who are pursuing professional careers, as well as guard Tomas Woldetensae. The Cavaliers also saw three players transfer to other Power 5 programs — Jabri Abdur-Rahim (Georgia), Casey Morsell (N.C. State) and Justin McKoy (North Carolina).
UVa did add impact transfers Jayden Gardner (East Carolina) and Armaan Franklin (Indiana) and true freshman Taine Murray.