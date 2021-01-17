Virginia men's basketball team's loss to Gonzaga helped lead to growth

“It’s hard, but now we go to work.”
Those were the words Tony Bennett shared after the Virginia men’s basketball team's 23-point loss to No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 26. Five games later, the Wahoos are a perfect 5-0 in ACC play.
In their first game against a ranked foe since the loss to the Zags, UVa steamrolled No. 12 Clemson 85-50 on Saturday night on ESPN. Bennett’s team made 15 3-pointers and held the Tigers to a season-low in scoring.
It was a clinical performance by a program now riding a 13-game ACC winning streak dating back to last season.
“We responded in the right way,” Bennett said. “We’re learning about our team, we’re growing, we’re becoming steadier.”
As Bennett learns about his team, he’s finding a successful starting rotation. A starting lineup of Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff works well. Beekman and Clark tallied 11 assists to just one turnover against the Tigers, and they’ve recorded 37 assists to 11 turnovers in ACC play.
Hauser, Huff and Murphy provide exceptional scoring options on the wing and in the post. All three players stand at least 6-foot-8 and they’re all shooting at least 60% on 2-point shots and 37.5% from 3-point range.
The group provides stellar offense, and they’re starting to improve defensively as the season progresses.
Guards Tomas Woldetensae and Casey Morsell provide solid depth off the bench, with each player possessing scoring ability and good defensive traits. Justin McKoy, Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro offer depth at the forward and center spots.
The starting rotation earns the majority of minutes, but players seem to be settling into their roles well.
Just as the Cavaliers insisted the Gonzaga victory wasn’t a death sentence for the season, they’re trying not to get too far ahead of themselves after beating Clemson. It’s a quality win, but it’s still January.
Work remains as the Cavaliers attempt to reach their full potential.
“We just prepare for the next one,” Bennett said. “I said, ‘Tap into this. You don’t make too much of it, but you say alright, you touched real quality, so now pursue it with all you got.’”
Perhaps most notable was the team’s fight and intensity on both ends.
Against Gonzaga, the Wahoos looked lost defensively. Saturday, UVa shut down Clemson’s top weapon Aamir Simms. The star power forward scored two points on 1-of-9 shooting, his lowest scoring output this season.
No Clemson player scored in double figures. While the Tigers aren’t Gonzaga offensively, they’re one of the top defensive units in college basketball.
Virginia made easy work of the Tigers’ defense, shooting 60.7% for the game and racking up 22 assists. Five players reached double-figure scoring, and Beekman came close with an 8-point outing.
“We were preparing for a really good team and coach challenged us in practice the last couple days because Clemson is a very good basketball team,” Hauser said. “We took that challenge very seriously and we came out on top tonight.”
Hauser was one of the players who reached double-figure scoring. As was Woldetensae, who scored 14 points to reach double figures for the first time this season.
The sharpshooting guard is in competition with his peers to earn minutes at a crowded position group. He received an opportunity Saturday night and delivered. The Cavaliers are beginning to fill their roles, and the team is moving closer to finding its identity.
Recent practices have been focused and intense, according to Bennett.
The increased internal competition and intensity showed Saturday. UVa looked the part of a preseason Final Four threat.
Losing to Gonzaga by 23 points is likely an outlier, at least in terms of the margin of defeat. The 35-point win over Clemson is also a bit of an outlier, albeit in the opposite direction. UVa likely won’t knock down 15 3-pointers every night, but defense travels and offensive balance makes the Wahoos dangerous.
Outliers or not, Virginia players and coaches will happily take the Clemson result over the Gonzaga outcome.
“We went into the Gonzaga game with not the same anger we had today,” Woldetensae said. “We weren’t hungry to beat them and to prove that we are as good as we are.”
The hunger was evident Saturday.