Virginia men's basketball team's loss to Gonzaga helped lead to growth

Virginia made easy work of the Tigers’ defense, shooting 60.7% for the game and racking up 22 assists. Five players reached double-figure scoring, and Beekman came close with an 8-point outing.

“We were preparing for a really good team and coach challenged us in practice the last couple days because Clemson is a very good basketball team,” Hauser said. “We took that challenge very seriously and we came out on top tonight.”

Hauser was one of the players who reached double-figure scoring. As was Woldetensae, who scored 14 points to reach double figures for the first time this season.

The sharpshooting guard is in competition with his peers to earn minutes at a crowded position group. He received an opportunity Saturday night and delivered. The Cavaliers are beginning to fill their roles, and the team is moving closer to finding its identity.

Recent practices have been focused and intense, according to Bennett.

The increased internal competition and intensity showed Saturday. UVa looked the part of a preseason Final Four threat.