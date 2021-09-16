Virginia men's basketball team's 2021-22 ACC schedule revealed

Retiring Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski makes his final appearance at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 23 in a 7 p.m. game at Virginia that will be televised on ESPN. Former UVa forward Justin McKoy and his new team, North Carolina, host the Cavaliers on Jan. 8.

Those are two of the highlights of Virginia’s ACC basketball schedule, which was released Thursday night. The slate also includes a Jan. 12 home date with rival Virginia Tech and a return trip to Blacksburg a month later on Valentine’s Day.

Virginia also plays at Duke, the likely ACC preseason favorite, on Feb. 7. It opens ACC play with a pair of home games, against Pittsburgh (Dec. 3) and Clemson (Dec. 22).

In addition to those games, Virginia has plays at Pittsburgh (Jan. 19) and Clemson (Jan. 4), and has home-and-homes with Louisville (Jan. 24 at home and March 5 away), and Miami (Feb. 5 at home and Feb. 19 away).

UVa will host Wake Forest (Jan. 15), Boston College (Feb. 1), Georgia Tech (Feb. 12) and Florida State (Feb. 26), and play at Syracuse (Jan. 1), at North Carolina State (Jan. 22) and at Notre Dame (Jan. 29).

The game against the Wolfpack will pit Virginia against former player Casey Morsell, who, like McKoy, transferred this offseason.