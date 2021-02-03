 Skip to main content
Virginia men's basketball team will now host Pittsburgh on Saturday
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Virginia men's basketball team will now host Pittsburgh on Saturday

NCAA Basketball: Virginia at Clemson

Virginia coach Tony Bennett, left, talks with guard Kihei Clark during the first half against Clemson at Littlejohn Coliseum.

 Ken Ruinard, USA TODAY Sports)

The Virginia men's basketball team still has a basketball game to play Saturday afternoon at John Paul Jones Arena — just against a different opponent.

With Louisville dealing with COVID-19 issues within its program, No. 14 UVa (11-3, 7-1 ACC) will host Pittsburgh instead of the Cardinals at 4 p.m. on Saturday, the conference announced on Wednesday.

Virginia’s home game against North Carolina State, which was postponed on Jan. 20, will be made up on Feb. 24. Those two teams played Wednesday night in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers still have to make up their Jan. 2 game against rival Virginia Tech, which was postponed following a positive COVID-19 test within the Virginia program.

Virginia Tech beat Virginia on Saturday, snapping a seven-game win streak.

