Virginia men's basketball team will face No. 1 Gonzaga in Texas next week
breaking

Virginia men's basketball team will face No. 1 Gonzaga in Texas next week

Towson Virginia Basketball

Virginia's Tomas Woldetensae, front, celebrates with teammate Trey Murphy III during the second half of the Cavaliers' season opener against Towson on Nov. Uncasville, Connecticut.

 The Associated Press

The Virginia men’s basketball team lost out on chances to play Florida, Michigan State and Villanova earlier this season due to COVID-19 issues.

The Cavaliers made up for the disappointment by adding the No. 1 team in the country to their schedule.

Virginia will play top-ranked Gonzaga in Fort Worth, Texas on Dec. 26., the school announced Thursday. The game will tip off at 3 p.m and air on CBS.

A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the game, with tickets going on sale on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

It’s a major addition to the schedule for the Wahoos, who will return to practice Saturday after a 10-day pause due to COVID-19 issues within their program. Tony Bennett and company will have a couple days to prepare for William & Mary before then facing Gonzaga.

The Cavaliers host the Tribe on Tuesday before facing the No. 1 team in the county next Saturday. Barring additional changes, the games will round out Virginia’s nonconference schedule with ACC play beginning on Dec. 30 against Notre Dame.

The meeting between Virginia and Gonzaga will be the fourth all time between the teams, and the first meeting since 2007. The matchup is the first time Virginia will face Gonzaga in the Tony Bennett era.

