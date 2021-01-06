Virginia men's basketball team uses strong second half to beat Wake Forest

Unfortunately for UVa, Wake Forest answered with another flurry of made shots to close out the half.

Wake Forest finished the half on a 9-5 run to take a 39-34 lead into halftime. After making just three of their 20 shots from 3-point range in their last game against Georgia Tech, the Demon Deacons drained six of their 10 first-half 3-point shots.

Four Wake Forest players made 3-pointers in the first half, with Ismael Massoud leading the way. He made three of his four shots from beyond the arc to help the Demon Deacons open up a halftime lead.

Wake Forest cooled off in the second half, and the Wahoos were phenomenal on the offensive end. They attacked the rim, leaning on aggressive play from Sam Hauser.

Hauser’s 3-point shot wasn’t perfect — he went just 1-of-5 from long range — but he made six of his seven shots from inside the arc. He finished the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds to record his second consecutive double-double to open ACC play.

The Marquette transfer helped pace a balanced offensive attack that saw all five Virginia starters score at least 10 points.

A 12-1 run put UVa up 62-49 with 9:08 left all but sealed the contest. Wake Forest never cut the lead to fewer than nine points from that point forward.

Virginia’s first half left plenty to be desired, but the talented group came out energized and productive in the second half. There’s room to improve for UVa, but the Cavaliers will take the ACC win, especially without their full arsenal of players and coaches.

