Virginia men's basketball team uses strong second half to beat Wake Forest

Wake Forest arrived in Charlottesville off an abysmal offensive performance against Georgia Tech. But in the first half Wednesday night against Virginia, the Demon Deacons seemed like they could do no wrong.
They made 11 of their first 16 shots and opened up a double-digit first-half lead. In the second half, Wake Forest came back down to Earth, and Tony Bennett’s shorthanded Virginia team caught fire.
UVa, despite missing several assistant coaches as well as Casey Morsell and Austin Katstra due to COVID-19 protocols, pulled away from an overmatched Wake Forest team for a 70-61 victory.
Virginia (6-2, 2-0 ACC) outscored the visiting Demon Deacons 36-22 in the second half.
Wake Forest (3-2, 0-2 ACC) started the game red hot, draining five of its first six 3-pointers to open up a sizeable lead on the reigning national champions.
UVa trailed Wake Forest 26-14 with 8:47 left in the first half as the Demon Deacons knocked down what felt like every shot they took. Virginia answered with a 15-4 run spurred on by quality play from freshman Reece Beekman. The guard’s quickness allowed him to drive into the lane and attack the rim while also kicking out to teammates.
Beekman finished the game with 12 points and three assists.
The Cavaliers trimmed the lead to 30-29 with 3:32 left in the opening half.
Unfortunately for UVa, Wake Forest answered with another flurry of made shots to close out the half.
Wake Forest finished the half on a 9-5 run to take a 39-34 lead into halftime. After making just three of their 20 shots from 3-point range in their last game against Georgia Tech, the Demon Deacons drained six of their 10 first-half 3-point shots.
Four Wake Forest players made 3-pointers in the first half, with Ismael Massoud leading the way. He made three of his four shots from beyond the arc to help the Demon Deacons open up a halftime lead.
Wake Forest cooled off in the second half, and the Wahoos were phenomenal on the offensive end. They attacked the rim, leaning on aggressive play from Sam Hauser.
Hauser’s 3-point shot wasn’t perfect — he went just 1-of-5 from long range — but he made six of his seven shots from inside the arc. He finished the night with 16 points and 11 rebounds to record his second consecutive double-double to open ACC play.
The Marquette transfer helped pace a balanced offensive attack that saw all five Virginia starters score at least 10 points.
A 12-1 run put UVa up 62-49 with 9:08 left all but sealed the contest. Wake Forest never cut the lead to fewer than nine points from that point forward.
Virginia’s first half left plenty to be desired, but the talented group came out energized and productive in the second half. There’s room to improve for UVa, but the Cavaliers will take the ACC win, especially without their full arsenal of players and coaches.