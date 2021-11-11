Virginia men's basketball team tries to get back on track against Radford

Disappointed, but not deterred is the accurate depiction of the attitude among Virginia men's basketball players one contest into their new campaign.
“I learned I just want to go to war with them every night,” Cavaliers sophomore guard Reece Beekman said on the heels of playing with his new teammates for the first time and fellow returners who are now fitting into elevated roles compared to the ones they filled in the past.
“Because even after the loss,” he said, “I’ve got their back and I know they’ve got my back.”
No. 25 UVa was upended by Navy on Tuesday, so the Cavaliers (0-1) are still looking for their first victory of the season as they welcome Big South member and in-state foe Radford (1-0) to John Paul Jones Arena for a 7 p.m. nonconference clash on Friday.
In their loss, the Hoos did gain valuable knowledge about how their offense could succeed from one night to the next.
Beekman contributed with eight points, six assists and six steals — with three of those takeaways leading to points on the other end. Additionally, East Carolina transfer Jayden Gardner showcased why he was a two-time All-American Athletic Conference selection.
The 6-foot-6 forward led UVa with 18 points and 10 rebounds to register a double-double in his debut with the Cavaliers.
“He’s got a knack around 15 feet and in for some moves,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said, “and he did some things. And again, he got on the glass, so just keep working and keep battling.”
Said Cavaliers senior guard Kihei Clark: “I thought [Gardner] was a beast inside and I thought he was strong with the ball, and I think he’s a real big presence inside for us.”
Gardner tallied eight of UVa’s first 16 points against the Midshipmen, and scored in a variety of ways throughout his 7-of-13 performance from the field. His first six points were scored in the paint, but later on he knocked down a pair of mid-range jumpers.
“We played Gardner two years ago at East Carolina and he was in our Veteran’s Classic,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “… I think he’s improved. He was a low-block dude and now he steps away. He has a 15-, 17-foot game now and he’s a powerful kid and it’s hard to keep him in front of you.”
Bennett said Gardner’s game-high five turnovers were too many, though.
“At times it was good when we touched the post and went through Jayden,” Bennett said about UVa’s offense. “Again, there’s a feel at times that he forced it a little bit. But he just has to get the right kind of feel as we do, so we’re a work in progress that way.”
The Cavaliers will look to clean up the turnover issues — they tallied 14 as a team on Tuesday — beginning with Friday's meeting with the Highlanders, who earned an 84-72 win over Division III Emory & Henry in their opener on Tuesday.
Radford forced 16 turnovers in its victory.
The Highlanders are led by first-year coach Darris Nichols, a former Florida assistant for Mike White, who played at West Virginia for Bob Huggins and John Beilein. Guard Camron McNeil, a transfer from Spartanburg Methodist College, topped Radford with 17 points against Emory & Henry and he was one of five Highlanders in double figures in their win.
And Nichols’ roster features 10 players who began their college careers elsewhere and that includes redshirt junior forward Dravon Mangum, the team’s leading returning scorer. He left Charlotte for Radford, and last winter in his first season on the court with the Highlanders he averaged 9.4 points per game. He had 13 on Tuesday.
For the Cavaliers, the task is to bounce back and build off of some of the positives from their setback earlier this week.
“I feel like if we stick with ourselves, stay within ourselves and stick to our offense that we’ll be good,” Beekman said.