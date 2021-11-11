Virginia men's basketball team tries to get back on track against Radford

“He’s got a knack around 15 feet and in for some moves,” UVa coach Tony Bennett said, “and he did some things. And again, he got on the glass, so just keep working and keep battling.”

Said Cavaliers senior guard Kihei Clark: “I thought [Gardner] was a beast inside and I thought he was strong with the ball, and I think he’s a real big presence inside for us.”

Gardner tallied eight of UVa’s first 16 points against the Midshipmen, and scored in a variety of ways throughout his 7-of-13 performance from the field. His first six points were scored in the paint, but later on he knocked down a pair of mid-range jumpers.

“We played Gardner two years ago at East Carolina and he was in our Veteran’s Classic,” Navy coach Ed DeChellis said. “… I think he’s improved. He was a low-block dude and now he steps away. He has a 15-, 17-foot game now and he’s a powerful kid and it’s hard to keep him in front of you.”

Bennett said Gardner’s game-high five turnovers were too many, though.

“At times it was good when we touched the post and went through Jayden,” Bennett said about UVa’s offense. “Again, there’s a feel at times that he forced it a little bit. But he just has to get the right kind of feel as we do, so we’re a work in progress that way.”