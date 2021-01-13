Virginia men's basketball team tops Notre Dame for fourth consecutive win

Virginia men’s basketball fans were waiting for this version of the Cavaliers.

After a rocky start to nonconference play, the Cavaliers seem like the team people expected them to be in the preseason. On Wednesday against Notre Dame, the offense operated efficiently and the defense forced contested shots in one of the team’s most complete showings of the season.

Sam Hauser came one rebound shy of his fourth consecutive double-double, Jay Huff calmly drained four shots from beyond the arc and Casey Morsell looked like the best version of himself on both ends as UVa cruised by Notre Dame, 80-68.

The surging Cavaliers (8-2, 4-0 ACC) controlled the game from the opening minutes. They opened the game with a 3-pointer from Huff and led for the majority of the opening half, with Notre Dame taking a 6-5 lead for just 19 seconds before Trey Murphy drained a 3-pointer to put the Wahoos back on top.

With UVa leading 24-18, Huff knocked down 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to give Virginia a 30-18 lead with 3:40 left in the first half. The 3s were solid, but it’s what followed defensively that generated a big fist pump from Tony Bennett.