Virginia men's basketball team to face Michigan in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

The two sides haven’t met in more than a decade, but Virginia and Michigan will square off this year.

Matchups for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge were announced Friday morning by the two leagues, and UVa is scheduled to travel to Michigan for a Nov. 29 tilt at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

It’ll be the Cavaliers’ first trip to Michigan since 1951.

The Hoos and the Wolverines have never played in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge previously and are 2-2 against each other all-time. They last met in Charlottesville in 2011 when UVa dispatched Michigan, 70-58. The schools also matched up in the 1989 NCAA Tournament and the 1980 NIT.

Last year, under coach Juwan Howard, Michigan reached the Sweet 16 after knocking off Colorado State and Tennessee in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament to finish 19-15 overall. It was the Wolverines’ sixth straight appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

UVa missed out on the NCAA postseason this past March, but ended the campaign with a 21-14 mark after winning two games in the NIT.

The Cavaliers have a 13-8 all-time record in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Last season, they fell at home to Iowa in the event.

Beyond the ACC/Big Ten Challenge this coming season, the Hoos, led by coach Tony Bennett, are also slated in the nonconference portion of their schedule to participate in the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas in November. The field includes Baylor, Illinois and UCLA — all three NCAA Tournament qualifiers last year.

