Virginia men's basketball team takes down Clemson to earn second straight road win

With the victory over Clemson, UVa (9-5, 3-1 ACC) also salvaged a split of the season series with the Tigers (9-5, 1-2 ACC), who won in Charlottesville two weeks ago.

The big difference this time around was the Cavaliers’ offense, which created ways to score close to the basket more efficiently than they did in the previous encounter to frustrate the loyal, but sleepy crowd of scattered orange spread across mostly empty purple seats.

“We adjusted some things from the last time we played them,” Bennett said. “We thought that [scoring in the paint] was important in terms of what we wanted to do. We made the adjustments and then guys executed well.”

UVa tallied 34 points in the paint against the Tigers in this second tilt compared to only 12 points in the paint it scored in the last meeting with Clemson.

Gardner was efficient throughout, finishing 7-of-11 from the field. His mid-range jumper was sharp early and he was 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. He also had three layups.