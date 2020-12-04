Virginia men's basketball team survives upset bid from Kent State in overtime

Coming into the season, the Virginia men’s basketball team seemed destined to lean on Kihei Clark, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff.
Through three games, that hasn't been completely accurate. Friday night, however, UVa’s big three delivered as the Cavaliers avoided an upset scare against a scrappy Kent State squad, winning 71-64 in overtime.
Hauser dropped 18 points, including a dagger 3-pointer in overtime, Huff finished with a double-double and Clark made a strong case that he should return to the starting lineup with a 14-point showing.
Virginia (3-1) led by seven points entering halftime thanks in large part to dynamic play from Huff. The NBA prospect made three shots, and all three likely would’ve excited a packed John Paul Jones Arena.
The limited crowd still enjoyed the show from Huff.
With UVa leading 13-9, Huff snagged a slightly erratic alley-oop pass from Trey Murphy III and finished over his head. Later in the half, a Kent State player guarding Huff slipped, and UVa’s big man took advantage, dashing to the rim and slamming home a dunk.
Huff finished the first half with a 3-pointer to put the Cavaliers up 29-22 after 20 minutes.
Despite Huff scoring seven and Hauser adding seven of his own, the Virginia coaching staff wasn’t thrilled with the defensive effort or the offensive rebounds allowed. Kent State snatched four offensive rebounds in the first half, turning those into six points.
The Golden Flashes maintained their scrappiness in the second half, battling for loose balls and attacking the basket. Kent State’s bench made more noise than the limited UVa crowd throughout the contest firing up their team as the Golden Flashes made shots and closed the gap.
A running hook shot from Danny Pippen gave Kent State a 38-37 lead with 12:55 remaining in the second half.
Both teams traded blows in the second half with UVa taking a 49-48 lead with eight minutes left after a tough turnaround jumper from Hauser and a shot-clock violation that created the largest roar of the night from Virginia fans.
Kent State rallied back, using a banked-in 3-pointer from Giovanni Santiago as the shot clock expired to take a 54-52 lead with 4:44 left. A quick transition layup from senior Mike Nuga extended the lead to four points.
Aggressive attacks to the basket helped Virginia earn free throws that helped the Wahoos pull in front. A pair of free throws from Huff with 1:47 left put the team in front 58-57.
Virginia led 62-59 with just 5.8 seconds left. Kent State fired off a 3-pointer, missed, grabbed the offensive rebound and tossed it to Pippen. Kent State’s star confidently made the shot as time expired.
The overtime period was all Virginia.
Kent State needed four minutes and 40 seconds to finally score. A Hauser 3-pointer with 42 seconds left put the Cavaliers up 67-62, and they iced the game at the free-throw line.
Kent State came close to handing Virginia its second upset loss of its nonconference schedule, but the Cavaliers' three stars came up with just enough plays to avoid a disastrous finish.
