Virginia men's basketball team survives upset bid from Kent State in overtime

Coming into the season, the Virginia men’s basketball team seemed destined to lean on Kihei Clark, Sam Hauser and Jay Huff.

Through three games, that hasn't been completely accurate. Friday night, however, UVa’s big three delivered as the Cavaliers avoided an upset scare against a scrappy Kent State squad, winning 71-64 in overtime.

Hauser dropped 18 points, including a dagger 3-pointer in overtime, Huff finished with a double-double and Clark made a strong case that he should return to the starting lineup with a 14-point showing.

Virginia (3-1) led by seven points entering halftime thanks in large part to dynamic play from Huff. The NBA prospect made three shots, and all three likely would’ve excited a packed John Paul Jones Arena.

The limited crowd still enjoyed the show from Huff.

With UVa leading 13-9, Huff snagged a slightly erratic alley-oop pass from Trey Murphy III and finished over his head. Later in the half, a Kent State player guarding Huff slipped, and UVa’s big man took advantage, dashing to the rim and slamming home a dunk.

Huff finished the first half with a 3-pointer to put the Cavaliers up 29-22 after 20 minutes.