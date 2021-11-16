Virginia men's basketball team struggles in blowout loss to Houston

Each season, Tony Bennett talks about a simple goal for his Virginia basketball team – to become the best version of itself.

This year’s installment appears to have a long way to go.

UVA, which dropped out of the AP Top 25 on Monday after a season-opening loss to Navy, gave up 11 3-pointers and committed 17 turnovers in a 67-47 road loss at No. 15 Houston.

It's the second year in a row that a trip to the Lone Star State has resulted in Virginia getting drilled. Last season, it lost 98-75 to No. 1 Gonzaga in Forth Worth.

Virginia (1-2) equaled its worst start to a season in Bennett’s 12 seasons leading the program. It opened the 2012-13 season 1-2 after losses to George Mason and Delaware bookended a win over Fairfield. The Cavaliers, who host Coppin State on Friday night, haven’t started a season 1-3 since 1969.

Guard Marcus Sasser and guard Kyler Edwards led the Cougars (3-0), a Final Four team last season. Sasser scored 19 and Edwards added 18.

For Virginia (1-2), guard Armaan Franklin scored a team-high 11 points, all in the second half. Guard Kihei Clark had 8, all in the first half, as did wing Kody Stattmann.