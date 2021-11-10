Virginia men's basketball team signs top 10 recruiting class

The Virginia men's basketball program announced the signing of four highly touted players to its 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday.

The class consists of talented wing players Leon Bond III, Ryan Dunn and Isaac McKneely and forward Isaac Traudt, who have all signed their National Letters of Intent and join Virginia's program next season.

The Cavaliers' recruiting class is ranked the 10th best in the country and the third best in the ACC by 247Sports.

"We are pleased to add four quality student-athletes to our basketball program," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said in a release announcing the signings. "All four of these young men are talented basketball players and high character individuals. They come from outstanding families and will value a degree from the University of Virginia."

All four players are ranked among the top 100 recruits in the country and each is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.

Bond III, a 6-5, 195-pound forward, averaged 11.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocked shots during his junior season and helped Wauwatosa East High School win the Wisconsin Division 1 state championship and finish with a 23-3 record. He is ranked the No. 59 prospect in the country by 247Sports.