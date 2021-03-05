Virginia men's basketball team seeks signature win at Louisville

After losing to North Carolina by 45 points three games ago following a lengthy break from action due to COVID-19, the Cardinals rattled off wins over Notre Dame and Duke. Led by Radford transfer Carlik Jones, who averages 17.6 points per game, the Cardinals are one of the top teams in the conference.

“They had some pauses and they had some delays and they struggled, but they look like they’re getting their stride back and they can play,” Bennett said.

Jones leads the Cardinals' offense, while good athletes on the perimeter define the team’s defense.

In conference action, Louisville’s 3-point field goal defense has been exceptional. The Cardinals lead the conference in the category during ACC play, allowing the opposition to shoot just 28.9% from beyond the arc.

UVa excels from beyond the arc, ranking second in the league in 3-point shooting percentage. The Cavaliers make nearly 40% of their shots from deep.

“I think our coaches do a great job doing our personnel, just telling us who are shooters who are drivers, and I think the team has kind of took pride in learning our personnel,” Jones said.