Virginia men's basketball team seeks 2-0 ACC start against Wake Forest

COVID-19 continues to impact the Virginia men’s basketball team’s season, but the Cavaliers press forward.

Head coach Tony Bennett expects the Wahoos to be at less than full strength Wednesday night against Wake Forest after a positive COVID-19 test by a staff member, but he believes his team will have enough players and coaches available to play the game.

As the Cavaliers battle the virus and aim to take the court safely, there’s still an emphasis on winning games.

“It wasn’t fun to get beat by San Francisco, nor get hammered by Gonzaga,” Bennett said.

Beating Notre Dame to end 2020 was much more enjoyable for Bennett’s group. Virginia beat the Fighting Irish in its ACC opener to improve to 5-2 on the season and 1-0 in conference action. The Cavaliers want to keep the momentum going Wednesday at 9 p.m.

They’re facing a Wake Forest team that has barely played this season.