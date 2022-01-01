Virginia men's basketball team rings in new year with road win over Syracuse

Said Clark: “We just try to come down on the other end and try to get the best shot we can, and then just try to continue that cycle. Try to get a stop and try to get a good look on the offensive end. But obviously it helps when you can silence the crowd and kind of take momentum [away] a little bit.”

Syracuse had seized the energy of the contest by halftime after center Jesse Edwards’ awkward running shot at the buzzer evened the score at 33 and wiped out the lead UVa held for almost all of the opening stanza.

The Cavaliers had led by as many as 12, building it after Franklin and Clark combined to knock down the Cavaliers’ first three shots from beyond the arc. Franklin made his first two tries from deep — one after a shot fake and another from the corner — and Clark’s gave the Hoos a 13-6 lead early on.

From there, the Cavaliers were able to continue succeeding against the ACC’s worst scoring defense. Syracuse entered Saturday yielding more than 75 points per game.

Off the bench, UVa guard Kody Stattmann knocked down a jumper and a pair of free throws to push its advantage to 25-13.