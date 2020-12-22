Virginia men's basketball team returns to action with blowout win over William & Mary

Bennett likely wasn’t thrilled with the defensive effort in the opening minutes of the second half. William & Mary scored 11 points in the first five minutes of the second half after tallying just 14 points in the entire first half.

Fortunately for Bennett and his squad, the offense remained dynamic and the defense settled in later in the half. Sam Hauser chipped in on both ends and Jay Huff was too much for the Tribe to handle in the low post. Kadin Shedrick also logged productive minutes down low.

Huff finished with nine points, four rebounds and three blocks in 21 minutes. Shedrick chipped in 10 points and six rebounds in just 13 minutes on the court. Murphy led all scorers with 15 points.

Virginia led 50-27 at the under-12 timeout, increasing its first-half lead by a point in the first eight minutes of the second half. Even when William & Mary found a few baskets, it couldn’t do much to stop the Cavaliers from scoring at will.

When the Cavaliers were engaged, they looked solid.