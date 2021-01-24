Virginia men's basketball team readies for Syracuse with short turnaround

Hauser, who played in the mock-up zone defense twice last season as a member UVa’s scout team during his redshirt year, hopes to feel out Syracuse’s unique defensive style as Monday’s game progresses.

“It’s definitely different than an ordinary 2-3 zone or whatever,” said Hauser, who is 8-of-10 from 3-point range in his last two games. “As the game goes on, you kind of find your spots. You gotta go in aggressive.”

Facing Syracuse’s defense presents a challenge, especially with the Orange finding form in recent action. Syracuse has won its past two games by a combined 44 points, including a 78-60 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Offensively, the Orange use a short but effective rotation. Six Syracuse players average at least 20 minutes per game, but nobody else sees the court for more than 10 minutes per contest.

“We have a lot of tough games in front of us, at Virginia on Monday,” Syracuse’s Marek Dolezaj said Saturday. “We just need to stay low, get ready for the next game and play some good defense. That’s how we’re going to win games. We have five guys who can really score double-digits, but if we can get stops, it’s really hard to beat us.”

Virginia responded well to a 40-minute test from Georgia Tech.

A new, equally formidable test comes to town Monday.

