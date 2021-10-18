Virginia men's basketball team ranked No. 25 in preseason AP poll

The Virginia men's basketball team is ranked No. 25 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday.

It is the fourth consecutive season that the Cavaliers have been ranked in the poll. The only time Virginia has not been ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 in the past nine seasons was the 2017-18 season.

Gonzaga, which reached the national championship game last season, was ranked No. 1 in the poll, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas.

Virginia was one of four ACC teams ranked in the poll. Duke came in at No. 9, followed by North Carolina at No. 19 and Florida State at No. 20. Fellow ACC programs Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Louisville were among the teams receiving votes.

Defending American Athletic Conference champion Houston, which Virginia faces in nonconference play on Nov. 16, was ranked No. 15.

This year's UVa team will have a much different look than last season's squad, which won the ACC regular-season title and finished 15th in the final AP Top 25 poll for the 2020-21 season.