Virginia men's basketball team ranked No. 25 in preseason AP poll

The Virginia men's basketball team is ranked No. 25 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday.
It is the fourth consecutive season that the Cavaliers have been ranked in the poll. The only time Virginia has not been ranked in the AP preseason Top 25 in the past nine seasons was the 2017-18 season.
Gonzaga, which reached the national championship game last season, was ranked No. 1 in the poll, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas.
Virginia was one of four ACC teams ranked in the poll. Duke came in at No. 9, followed by North Carolina at No. 19 and Florida State at No. 20. Fellow ACC programs Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Louisville were among the teams receiving votes.
Defending American Athletic Conference champion Houston, which Virginia faces in nonconference play on Nov. 16, was ranked No. 15.
This year's UVa team will have a much different look than last season's squad, which won the ACC regular-season title and finished 15th in the final AP Top 25 poll for the 2020-21 season.
Virginia has to replace, Sam Hauser, Trey Murphy III and Jay Huff, its top three scorers from last season, as well as guard Tomas Woldetensae, who graduated and Casey Morsell, Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin McKoy, who transferred to other programs.
The Cavaliers brought in transfers Armaan Franklin (Indiana) and Jayden Gardner (East Carolina) to help bolster the roster. Both players looked solid in Sunday's Blue-White scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena. Gardner finished with a game-high 18 points in the scrimmage, while Franklin tallied 10 points.
The Wahoos also added freshmen Taine Murray and Igor Miličić Jr.
Most of the Cavaliers' returning experience is on the perimeter. Senior guard Kihei Clark, who was one of 20 players named to 2022 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award watch list on Monday, returns as does sophomore Reece Beekman, who is expected to take on a much bigger role this season.
Another player expected to see more time this season is 6-foot-11 forward Kadin Shedrick, was limited to just 11 games last year while dealing with an undisclosed illness. The redshirt sophomore scored 14 points in Sunday's Blue-White scrimmage.
Virginia opens the season on Nov. 9 at home against Navy. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and air on ACC Network.