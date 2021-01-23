Virginia men's basketball team rallies past Georgia Tech to remain unbeaten in ACC play

The first 30 minutes of Saturday’s Georgia Tech-Virginia men’s basketball game belonged to the Yellow Jackets’ Jose Alvarado and Jordan Usher.
The final, decisive 10? Those were Sam Hauser and Virginia’s.
Hauser scored 11 of his game-high 22 points in the last 9:43 as No. 13 UVa erased an 11-point second-half deficit to rally past Georgia Tech, 64-62, winning its sixth straight and remaining undefeated in ACC play.
Senior forward Jay Huff added 18 and a key late block for the first-place Cavaliers (10-2, 6-0 ACC), who overcame a sluggish offensive start, a four-point halftime deficit and an off night by junior point guard Kihei Clark.
Clark missed his first eight shots and committed three turnovers but his short jumper with 1:08 to play put UVa up 64-62.
Clark missed a 3-pointer with 9 seconds left and the shot-clock ticking down on Virginia’s final possession, but Georgia Tech’s bid for a buzzer-beater, a 3-point try by Michael Devoe missed the mark.
The Yellow Jackets (7-4, 3-2) went up 49-38 with 15:26 to play on a flashy hook-up between Alvarado and Usher.
Usher slipped backdoor, getting behind the normally vigilant Virginia defense and elevating towards the rim. Alvarado lofted a perfect ally-oop pass for a slam, putting Georgia Tech up by 11 early in the second half.
As the duo jogged back up court, UVa coach Tony Bennett shook his head in disbelief.
Virginia, which hosts Syracuse on Monday night, had only allowed one ACC player to hit the 20-point mark against it so far this season. Saturday night, Alvarado finished with 20 and Usher with 19.
The ACC’s two hottest teams, having each won five straight entering the night, Virginia and Georgia Tech were each coming off blowouts of Clemson. UVa drilled the Tigers by 35 on Jan. 16, and the Yellow Jackets had their way with Clemson, winning by 18 on Wednesday.
Virginia endured a painfully slow offensive start, missing its first four shots and committing a turnover as it fell behind 5-0 in the first four minutes of play. It took the Cavaliers 4:05 to finally score, getting a basket inside from Hauser.
Hauser followed that with a 3-pointer that tied the game and helped UVa get going on a 9-0 run, highlighted by a reverse ally-oop slam from Huff off a pass by Clark.
Virginia hit just two of its first seven shots, but Georgia Tech was even worse, opening the game 2 for 8.
The Jackets appeared to take control of the game, using a 12-2 run to go up 17-11, but Huff hit a straight-away 3 pointer to trim UVa’s deficit to 17-14 with 10:05 to go before the break.
Another 3 from Trey Murphy III less than two minutes later tied the game again, 19-19.
Both teams shook off the sluggish starts, with Alvarado and Jordan Usher teaming up to power Georgia Tech to a 36-32 lead at the half. That duo combined for 25 of the Yellow Jackets’ points.
Georgia Tech pushed their edge to 11 early in the second half, but another Huff ally-oop dunk with 6:31 to play trimmed the deficit to 56-53.
Behind Hauser’s surge the Cavaliers took the lead, but it was Clark’s first and only basket that proved to be the game-winner.
Huff’s block with 41 seconds left helped seal the win.