Virginia men's basketball team rallies past Georgia Tech to remain unbeaten in ACC play

As the duo jogged back up court, UVa coach Tony Bennett shook his head in disbelief.

Virginia, which hosts Syracuse on Monday night, had only allowed one ACC player to hit the 20-point mark against it so far this season. Saturday night, Alvarado finished with 20 and Usher with 19.

The ACC’s two hottest teams, having each won five straight entering the night, Virginia and Georgia Tech were each coming off blowouts of Clemson. UVa drilled the Tigers by 35 on Jan. 16, and the Yellow Jackets had their way with Clemson, winning by 18 on Wednesday.

Virginia endured a painfully slow offensive start, missing its first four shots and committing a turnover as it fell behind 5-0 in the first four minutes of play. It took the Cavaliers 4:05 to finally score, getting a basket inside from Hauser.

Hauser followed that with a 3-pointer that tied the game and helped UVa get going on a 9-0 run, highlighted by a reverse ally-oop slam from Huff off a pass by Clark.

Virginia hit just two of its first seven shots, but Georgia Tech was even worse, opening the game 2 for 8.