Virginia men's basketball team picked No. 1 in ACC preseason poll

The Virginia men’s basketball team was selected by media members as the favorite to win the 2020-21 ACC men’s basketball championship on Wednesday.

It’s the first time since 1982-83 that the Cavaliers enter the season as the conference title favorite.

Sam Hauser, a Marquette transfer, earned a spot on the preseason All-ACC first team, and he received the second-most preseason Player of the Year votes. North Carolina’s Garrison Brooks won preseason Player of the Year honors.

Kihei Clark earned one vote for preseason Player of the Year and earned a spot on the preseason All-ACC second team. Freshman guard Reece Beekman earned three votes for preseason ACC Freshman of the Year.

This marks the first time in the Tony Bennett era that the Cavaliers are picked to win the league, even though Virginia has finished first in the conference standings four times during his tenure. UVa enters the 2020-21 season ranked No. 4 in the AP poll’s preseason top 25.

Bennett’s team returns a handful of key contributors from a team that went 23-7 overall and 15-5 in the ACC last year. After a rocky start to conference play, the Cavaliers won 11 of their final 12 games before the COVID-19 pandemic halted the season. UVa ended the year on an eight-game winning streak.