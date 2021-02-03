Virginia men's basketball team outlasts N.C. State

The Cavaliers were pushed around in the second half of their road loss to rival Virginia Tech on Saturday, seeing their seven-game win streak snapped in the 65-51 defeat, their first ACC loss of the season.

After the game, coach Tony Bennett criticized his team for not responding to Tech’s aggressiveness, labeling the Wahoos “finesse-y.”

Early on, it didn’t appear that UVa had addressed that, as the Wolfpack were able to penetrate the pack-line defense and score in the paint.

Virginia also didn’t improve its ball security, committing seven turnovers in the first half. Still, despite that, the Cavaliers led for much of the half and never trailed by more than 3 points in the period.

Hauser scored 11 points in the first 9:35 of the game, as UVa hit seven of its first 10 shots to take a 19-13 lead.

The Wolfpack used a 7-0 run to take a 20-19 lead with 6:05 left in the half as Virginia suffered a scoring drought of over six minutes, during which it committed four of its six first-half turnovers.

Huff finally ended the long scoreless spell with a game-tying 3-pointer that knotted the game 22-22 with 3:53 to go before the break.