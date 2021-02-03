Virginia men's basketball team outlasts N.C. State

Another bad start to a second half left No. 14 Virginia on the brink of losing back-to-back games for the first time this basketball season.
But unlike Saturday’s loss at Virginia Tech, there was nothing soft about the Cavaliers’ response down the stretch Wednesday.
UVa used a 12-2 run late in the half to hold off North Carolina State, 64-57, remaining in first place in the ACC.
Senior forward Sam Hauser led Virginia with 18 points, hitting a key 3-pointer with 5:38 to play to go up 50-46, part of the late surge that helped it win for the seventh straight time in Raleigh, N.C.
Junior point guard Kihei Clark, who had no assists against Tech, the first time in his career he played at least 20 minutes without an assist, had a bounce back game in his own right. He scored eight points and had six assists, while committing three turnovers.
His driving layup with 5:01 to play put Virginia up 52-48.
Junior guard Trey Murphy III also scored 18 points and senior center Jay Huff had 12 points and 6 rebounds for the Cavaliers.
Unlike Saturday, Virginia’s offense ramped up its efficiency and effectiveness late in the game to hold off the Wolfpack, who have now lost six of their last seven.
For State, Junior forward Jericole Kellems had his second straight big game, following up his 24-point performance against Syracuse on Sunday, led the Wolfpack with 23 on Wednesday night.
The Cavaliers were pushed around in the second half of their road loss to rival Virginia Tech on Saturday, seeing their seven-game win streak snapped in the 65-51 defeat, their first ACC loss of the season.
After the game, coach Tony Bennett criticized his team for not responding to Tech’s aggressiveness, labeling the Wahoos “finesse-y.”
Early on, it didn’t appear that UVa had addressed that, as the Wolfpack were able to penetrate the pack-line defense and score in the paint.
Virginia also didn’t improve its ball security, committing seven turnovers in the first half. Still, despite that, the Cavaliers led for much of the half and never trailed by more than 3 points in the period.
Hauser scored 11 points in the first 9:35 of the game, as UVa hit seven of its first 10 shots to take a 19-13 lead.
The Wolfpack used a 7-0 run to take a 20-19 lead with 6:05 left in the half as Virginia suffered a scoring drought of over six minutes, during which it committed four of its six first-half turnovers.
Huff finally ended the long scoreless spell with a game-tying 3-pointer that knotted the game 22-22 with 3:53 to go before the break.
North Carolina State went cold late in the half, hitting just two of its final eight shots as the Cavaliers built a 28-24 lead going to the locker room.
In the second half, UVa pushed its lead to 43-34 after a pair of free throws by Clark with 12:27 to play.
North Carolina State center D.J. Funderburk, who missed the team’s game against Syracuse on Sunday, led a post-halftime surge for the Wolfpack.
After being held scoreless in the first half, the 6-foot-10 senior scored six points in the first 9:27 after the break. His spurt helped State trim Virginia’s lead to 43-41 midway through the period.
Funderburk finished with nine points and five rebounds.
The Wolfpack would take a 44-43 lead with 6:53 to play after a steal and dunk by Funderburk, but on this night, UVa found the fight to answer.
Next up for Virginia, a curveball of a game Saturday when the Cavaliers will host Pittsburgh instead of Louisville, a change the ACC made Wednesday afternoon due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Cardinals’ program.
And the Wolfpack will get another shot at UVa on Feb. 24 in Charlottesville in another rescheduled affair.