Virginia men's basketball team opens ACC Tournament against red-hot Syracuse

Four UVa players reached double-figure scoring in the victory, with redshirt seniors Sam Hauser and Jay Huff both finishing with 21 points. Hauser’s points all came on his seven made 3-point shots.

“We would move it into the middle of the zone and then kick it back out,” Huff said after the win. “I think we were really able to do that well in a way that just led to no-dribble shots, which was really big.”

Clark led the passing explosion with his nine assists, but he wasn’t the only Cavalier to find open shooters. Freshman guard Reece Beekman chipped in with five assists of his own, and four other players added at least two assists.

The Wahoos are at their best when they move the ball well and post impressive assist-to-turnover numbers. In its six losses, UVa has averaged 11 turnovers and 11 assists. In the Cavaliers' 17 wins, they have racked up an average of 14.8 assists compared to 8.7 turnovers. UVa is undefeated when posting at least 15 assists.

After losing three games in a row in February when it committed 11.3 turnovers per game, Virginia bounced back with wins over Miami and Louisville to close the regular season, recording 11.5 assists and just 6.5 turnovers per game over the two wins.