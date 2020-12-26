Virginia men's basketball team no match for No. 1 Gonzaga

Kispert’s squad opened up a 20-point lead at multiple points throughout the first half despite star freshman guard Jalen Suggs not scoring a point. Fortunately for UVa, it went on a 7-0 run to cut the halftime deficit to 44-31, making it a game at halftime.

Kihei Clark scored 11 points in the first half, also adding three assists to go with four turnovers. The Cavaliers leaned on their junior guard to create offense. Clark finished with 19 points, four assists and six turnovers.

Unfortunately for UVa, there was no slowing down Kispert in either half.

Kispert knocked down three shots from beyond the arc in the first handful of minutes in the second half, and forward Drew Timme added a layup after a pair of Kispert’s made shots to put Gonzaga up 62-38 with 15:56 left. Bennett called timeout with the Cavaliers reeling.

Virginia never made a legitimate scoring run at the Zags after the 7-0 run to end the first half. It trailed for 39 minutes and 36 seconds, struggling to keep pace from the opening tip.

Kispert buried a 3-pointer with 6:42 left to put the Zags up 89-58. He finished the game with 32 points, making nine shots from 3-point range. Timme added 29, making nine shots and an additional 11 free throws.