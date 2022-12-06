Virginia men's basketball team holds off JMU to remain unbeaten

A year ago, in Harrisonburg, James Madison beat Virginia by three points, going up by as many as 13 and then holding off the Cavaliers down the stretch.

That year’s Cavaliers team was learning how to become this year’s team — one that has the poise to finish off tough games.

Senior guard Kihei Clark scored 18 points and senior forward Jayden Gardner added 14 and eight rebounds as the No. 3 Cavaliers never trailed after the break, beating JMU 55-50, despite losing junior guard Reece Beekman to an apparent right hamstring injury in the first half.

Virginia (8-0) might have had an easier night if not for going 11 for 22 at the free-throw line, including a beyond-shaky 9 for 17 showing in the second half.

The visiting Dukes (7-3) tied the game 42-42 on a 3-pointer by Takal Molson with 7:51 to play, but Clark and Gardner scored 21 of their 31 combined points in the second half to make sure this year’s meeting had a different ending.

Molson led JMU with 20 points.

Beekman went down in pain after scoring a driving layup 3:24 into the game. He limped down to the defensive end of the floor, then subbed out 23 seconds later. After disappearing into the tunnel to have his right leg wrapped, Beekman returned to the bench but did not play again.

Freshman guard Isaac McKneely, whose minutes had dipped in recent games, filled in for Beekman, but struggled. He went 1 for 6 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range.

It was fellow freshman Ryan Dunn who turned in the most memorable play of the night in the first half. After Jayden Gardner stole the ball and pushed it ahead to Clark, Clark fed Dunn who drove into the lane and threw down a ferocious two-handed slam over JMU’s Mezie Offurum.

That put UVa up 17-10 with 7:25 to play in the first half.

JMU had all but two of the players that scored against UVa last year back, and the Cavaliers returned all seven players who notched points against the Dukes.

The teams were largely the same, and the game was similarly tight late.

The Dukes were down only 40-36 midway through the second half, and cut it to 42-39 after a two-minute stretch that saw UVa commit two bad sloppy turnovers and an unwise foul on a 3-point shot.

JMU tied it 42-42 with 7:45 to go on the 3-pointer by Molson.

But unlike a year ago, Virginia had an answer. It got back-to-back baskets from Gardner to regain control and ignite the home crowd, then went up 47-42 with 5:48 to play after Gardner hit one of two free throws.

This was Madison’s second meeting with an ACC opponent, after losing 80-64 to North Carolina on Nov. 20.

UNC outrebounded JMU 39-25 and outscored it in the paint, and Tar Heels star forward Armando Bacot scored 19 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in that game.

The Dukes came into this game determined not to be similarly pushed around in their second ACC matchup of the season – and from the start, they accomplished that goal.

But the Dukes struggled to find any type of offensive rhythm in the first half, going 8 for 29 from the floor, 4 for 12 from 3-point range, and committing seven turnovers. At one point, they hit just one of 11 shots, helping UVa build a 24-13 lead with 3:27 to go before halftime.

JMU did outscore Virginia 7-3 in the final 3:05 of the half to trim its deficit to 27-20 at the break.

The Dukes found more offensive punch in the second half, at least enough to keep things interesting. But, even with Beekman sidelined, and despite struggling at the free-throw line, this year’s Virginia team found a way to finish things off.