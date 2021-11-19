Virginia men's basketball team handles Coppin State

Senior Kihei Clark scored 12 and freshman Igor Milicic Jr. added a career-high 11 for Virginia.

It was a welcome get-right kind of night for the Cavaliers, who lost their season opener to Navy on Nov. 9 and got drilled 67-47 at No.15 Houston on Tuesday.

“We played Houston, obviously, it was very challenging,” said Virginia coach Tony Bennett. “In a lot of ways, it was what we needed to be exposed and now go to work.”

A more capable opponent might have sunk UVa to its first 1-3 start to a season since 1969, but Coppin State was clearly overmatched from the opening tipoff.

Virginia scored the first eight points of the game, prompting Dixon to call timeout just 2:32 into the contest.

It jumped out to a 23-6 lead, giving a number of reserves plenty of first-half playing time.

Milicic Jr. saw his first extended playing time of the young season, entering the game with 10:14 to go in the first half and promptly scored a pair of baskets, hitting a 3-pointer and then a pull-up jumper that ballooned UVa’s lead to 21-6 with 9:25 to go before the break.