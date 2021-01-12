Virginia men's basketball team goes for season sweep of Notre Dame

Brey said the game was arguably the best of Durham’s ACC career.

“I’d love to see us throw it into the post and see if we can get into a rhythm offensively, which is hard to do against Virginia, but were in a pretty good rhythm in the second half of our game in South Bend,” Brey said.

Even with the poor win-loss record against UVa, Brey’s team does respectably well in Charlottesville.

Notre Dame fell to UVa 50-49 in overtime last season, struggling on the offensive end but still nearly defeating the Cavaliers in John Paul Jones Arena. The Fighting Irish have been within six points of UVa in each of their past three trips to Charlottesville, coming up just shy in all three contests.

For UVa, keeping Huff out of foul trouble will be critical.

The big man blocked five shots against Boston College, helping protect the rim. With Notre Dame’s post players finding success last time, the Cavaliers could use Huff on the floor whenever possible after he played just 24 minutes the first time the two teams met.