Virginia men's basketball team falls to No. 23 in AP poll

The Virginia men's basketball team fell to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. The Cavaliers, who were ranked No. 16 in last week's AP poll, also dropped in this week's USA Today coaches poll, falling from No. 15 to No. 24.

After returning from a 10-day pause due to COVID-19 issues, UVa went 1-1 in its two games last week.

In their first game since Dec. 4, the Wahoos rolled to a 76-40 victory over William & Mary on Dec. 22. Following the 36-point win over the Tribe, Virginia was on the other end of a blowout on Saturday, falling 98-75 to No. 1 Gonzaga in Forth Worth, Texas.

“They really exposed some things that we have to go to work on and just try to shore up," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said after the Gonzaga loss. "That was discouraging, for sure."

Gonzaga, which improved to 7-0 with the win over Virginia, remained No. 1 in both polls. The Bulldogs have four wins over top 25 teams this season.

Virginia was one of four ACC teams ranked in this week's AP poll. Florida State (5-1) was ranked No. 18, while Duke (3-2) came in at No. 20. Virginia Tech (7-1) rounded out the ACC teams in the poll at No. 24.