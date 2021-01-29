Virginia men's basketball team faces tough ACC test in trip to Blacksburg

Just 250 fans will be allowed into Cassell Coliseum on Saturday night, but Virginia’s Jay Huff still expects to hear from at least one passionate member of the crowd.
“I know there won’t be as many fans there, but I know that my brother in-law is probably gonna be there, just screaming his head off,” Huff said.
Sadly for Huff, his brother-in-law won’t be “screaming his head off” in support of the 7-footer.
“He’s unfortunately a Tech fan,” Huff said. “We don’t hold it against him too much.”
Huff’s brother-in-law attends Virginia Tech, so UVa’s starting center gives him a pass to root for the Hokies on Saturday night when Huff and company travel to Blacksburg for a matchup of ranked teams at the top of the ACC standings. UVa enters the game with a perfect 7-0 ACC record and the No. 8 spot in the AP poll, while the Hokies sit at No. 20 in the AP top 25 and boast a 6-2 record in ACC play.
This year’s rivalry doubles as one of the ACC’s best matchups, and the Cavaliers hope to extend their winning streak in the in-state matchup to five games.
Virginia Tech will be without recently suspended guard Tyrece Radford, but the Hokies still present significant challenges. According to KenPom, only UVa sits above Virginia Tech in defensive efficiency in ACC games this season.
In its last game, Virginia Tech held Notre Dame to just 51 points on 35.7% shooting from the field and 16.7% shooting from 3-point range. UVa and Virginia Tech are the only teams to hold the Fighting Irish under 30% 3-point shooting in a game this season, and both teams have done it twice.
“Well, I don’t want to see them again,” Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey said after the most recent loss to Virginia Tech. “They’ve shut us down physically and defended us twice now, and we’ve got no answers.”
Keve Aluma, a Wofford transfer who sat out the 2019-20 season, adds a physical presence inside for the Hokies. The 6-foot-9 forward averages 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest. He scored 23 points and added eight rebounds in a November victory over a top-5 Villanova team.
While the Hokies don’t trot out a 7-footer to match up with Huff, they still rebound effectively. In addition to Aluma, forward Justyn Mutts rips down rebounds with consistency, averaging 6.3 boards per game.
Even without Radford at the guard position, Nahiem Alleyne, Wabissa Bede and Jalen Cone provide toughness and some scoring. Hunter Cattoor gives the team a deadly 3-point shooting option. The sophomore shoots 47.2% from the 3-point line and has four games with at least three made 3-pointers this season.
“I think they’re really playing good basketball,” UVa head coach Tony Bennett said on his radio show. “They’re playing hard; they’re scrappy, well-coached.”
A competitive and aggressive defensive team, Virginia Tech does suffer from the loss of Radford offensively. The redshirt sophomore led the team in minutes per game and he’s the only Virginia Tech player averaging at least 20 minutes per game and shooting over 50% from the floor.
The win over Notre Dame was the team’s first game without Radford, and the Hokies scored just 62 points on 40.3% shooting.
Beating UVa requires solid performances on both ends of the floor. Can the Hokies keep up with the firepower of a Virginia team that’s reached 80 points in three of its last four games?
UVa, which has won its seven ACC games by an average of 14.6 points, will be the favorite Saturday evening. The Hokies represent arguably the toughest ACC test the Cavaliers have faced to date, though, even if Cassell Coliseum won’t be packed to the brim.
“We’ll have a good time, and it’s still gonna be a fun rivalry,” Huff said. “In-state rivalries are always fun.”