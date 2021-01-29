Virginia men's basketball team faces tough ACC test in trip to Blacksburg

Just 250 fans will be allowed into Cassell Coliseum on Saturday night, but Virginia’s Jay Huff still expects to hear from at least one passionate member of the crowd.

“I know there won’t be as many fans there, but I know that my brother in-law is probably gonna be there, just screaming his head off,” Huff said.

Sadly for Huff, his brother-in-law won’t be “screaming his head off” in support of the 7-footer.

“He’s unfortunately a Tech fan,” Huff said. “We don’t hold it against him too much.”

Huff’s brother-in-law attends Virginia Tech, so UVa’s starting center gives him a pass to root for the Hokies on Saturday night when Huff and company travel to Blacksburg for a matchup of ranked teams at the top of the ACC standings. UVa enters the game with a perfect 7-0 ACC record and the No. 8 spot in the AP poll, while the Hokies sit at No. 20 in the AP top 25 and boast a 6-2 record in ACC play.

This year’s rivalry doubles as one of the ACC’s best matchups, and the Cavaliers hope to extend their winning streak in the in-state matchup to five games.