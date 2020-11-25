Virginia men's basketball team explodes offensively in season-opening win over Towson

Hauser’s final bucket of the opening 20 minutes gave Virginia an impressive 42-19 lead entering halftime.

Towson rallied a bit in the second half, opening the half on an 8-0 run and making its first three shots from 3-point range to open the half. Even with a quality start, the Wahoos quickly reinstated their dominance.

Murphy III remained hot, finishing the game with 21 points. He knocked down six of his eight shots from beyond the arc and added a massive dunk through contact. He made the following free throw.

Kihei Clark, who didn’t score in the first half, added seven points in a quick burst.

It was a dominant offensive performance for a team that struggled to score a season ago. It took Virginia until February last season to score 70 points in a game, and it only reached the threshold twice all season. Virginia failed to score 80 points in a game last year.

This year, the Cavaliers rolled, nearly reaching 90 points.

Murphy III led all scorers with 21. Hauser added 19 points on nine shots, and Huff added an efficient 14 points on eight shots.

Depth showed itself throughout the game, with 11 different UVa players scoring in the blowout victory over the Tigers.