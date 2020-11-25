Virginia men's basketball team explodes offensively in season-opening win over Towson

This isn’t last year’s Virginia men’s basketball team.
A season after the Cavaliers (1-0) went on outrageously long scoring droughts and ranked 234th in offensive efficiency, the Wahoos showcased dramatic improvement on the offensive end in their 89-54 win over Towson.
Transfers played exceptionally well as the Cavaliers shot 55.6% from the field and 51.7% from 3-point range. Virginia also went a perfect 4-for-4 from the free-throw line in a shooting performance to remember.
UVa (1-0) started the action with a Jay Huff 3-pointer just 16 seconds into the game. The first half ended with Sam Hauser, a transfer from Marquette, burying a 3-pointer. In between, the Cavaliers scored an additional 36 points with Hauser and Huff leading the offensive charge.
Defensively, there were a few mishaps, but the Pack Line defense kept Towson from generating anything consistent offensively throughout the afternoon.
Hauser’s 3-pointer with 14:16 left in the opening half put the Cavaliers up 19-5, as they raced out to a fantastic start. By that point, Huff had made a 3-pointer and slammed down a reverse dunk.
The offense slowed for a few possessions before Trey Murphy III, a transfer from Rice who was granted immediate eligibility to play this season, scored nine consecutive Virginia points. The 6-foot-9 wing made three shots from deep to put UVa up 39-19 with 2:20 left in the half.
Hauser’s final bucket of the opening 20 minutes gave Virginia an impressive 42-19 lead entering halftime.
Towson rallied a bit in the second half, opening the half on an 8-0 run and making its first three shots from 3-point range to open the half. Even with a quality start, the Wahoos quickly reinstated their dominance.
Murphy III remained hot, finishing the game with 21 points. He knocked down six of his eight shots from beyond the arc and added a massive dunk through contact. He made the following free throw.
Kihei Clark, who didn’t score in the first half, added seven points in a quick burst.
It was a dominant offensive performance for a team that struggled to score a season ago. It took Virginia until February last season to score 70 points in a game, and it only reached the threshold twice all season. Virginia failed to score 80 points in a game last year.
This year, the Cavaliers rolled, nearly reaching 90 points.
Murphy III led all scorers with 21. Hauser added 19 points on nine shots, and Huff added an efficient 14 points on eight shots.
Depth showed itself throughout the game, with 11 different UVa players scoring in the blowout victory over the Tigers.
Virginia’s defense held strong, and the offense looked the part of a Final Four contender. While beating Towson isn’t the same as beating a ranked foe, the Wahoos struggled to score even against mid-major teams like Maine last season. Reaching 60 points seemed like a major hurdle last year, while reaching 90 felt doable Wednesday.
This year’s group seems destined to be much improved offensively. For a program known for suffocating defense, that’s welcomed news.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!