Virginia men's basketball team earns NIT bid, will host Mississippi State

The Virginia men's basketball team will play in the postseason for the 10th straight time, but for the first time since 2013, it won’t be in the NCAA Tournament.

UVa will host Mississippi State, seeded third in its quarter of the bracket, in the first round of the NIT at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The game will be televised on ESPN2. The winner will face the winner of the first-round meeting between second-seeded North Texas and Texas State.

This is Virginia's first NIT appearance since reaching the quarterfinals in 2013 and 14th overall.

The Cavaliers (19-13) chances of reaching the NCAA Tournament again were dashed by early season losses to Navy and James Madison, and then league defeats against North Carolina State and Florida State. They lost to North Carolina in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday.

The Bulldogs, coached by former UCLA and Pittsburgh coach Ben Howland, went 18-15 this season, losing in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament to eventual champion Tennessee.

On Sunday, the school denied a report that it had fired Howland.

Virginia and Mississippi State have only met twice on the basketball court. The Bulldogs took the most recent matchup, 88-84, in 1988. Virginia beat State back in 1963.

Normally, seeded teams host the games but Mississippi State has construction at its arena and could not hold the game there, so it will be played at John Paul Jones Arena. The tournament’s semifinals and final will be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 29-31.

“I think we really learned from our mistakes in the past in November and December and grew from there,” said center Kadin Shedrick.

Virginia is one of two ACC teams in the 32-team field, along with Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons, led by ACC player of the year Alondes Williams and league coach of the year Steve Forbes, will host Towson in a first-round game.

Some of the greatest players in UVa history have led the Cavaliers to NIT titles.

In 1980, Ralph Sampson powered Virginia to the championship, edging Minnesota in the final.

Virginia won the NIT again in 1992 behind the play of Bryant Stith, beating Notre Dame in overtime in the title game.​